OECS Continues to Strengthen Treatment and Care of HIV-TB PatientsOECS Communications Unit - Monday, October 30th, 2017 at 9:00 AM
OECS Media Release
Monday, October 30, 2017 — As part of its strategic goal of eliminating Tuberculosis (TB), in accordance with the framework for low incidence countries, the OECS HIV TB Elimination Project is steadfast in its efforts to strengthen treatment, care and support initiatives.
A major part of this goal continues to be the development of clinical guidelines to manage the care of patients with TB, TB/HIV. To this end, the Project recently held a two-day regional workshop in Saint Lucia from October 16-17th 2017 to review the new draft TB/HIV treatment guidelines for the OECS region.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.