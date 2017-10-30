OECS Media Release

As part of its strategic goal of eliminating Tuberculosis (TB), in accordance with the framework for low incidence countries, the OECS HIV TB Elimination Project is steadfast in its efforts to strengthen treatment, care and support initiatives.

A major part of this goal continues to be the development of clinical guidelines to manage the care of patients with TB, TB/HIV. To this end, the Project recently held a two-day regional workshop in Saint Lucia from October 16-17th 2017 to review the new draft TB/HIV treatment guidelines for the OECS region.

