The OECS Commission has extended deepest condolences to the Ministry of Planning in Dominica, on the passing of the Chief Statistician, Central Statistical office, Mrs Prayma Carrette.

“Mrs Carrette has been a statistician for 32 years and served as the Chief Statistician of the Dominica Central Statistical Office from 1997 until her passing,” the OECS said in a statement released on Friday. “She has been one of the stalwarts in the field of statistics who has championed the use of official statistics in decision-making.”The statement went on to say that Mrs. Carrette represented the National Statistical Offices (NSOs) on regional advisory bodies for statistics.”Under her leadership, Dominica’s NSO was the first among the Caribbean NSOs to launch Gender Equality Indicators in 2016,” The statement said. “Please accept our heartfelt condolences.”