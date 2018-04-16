The OECS/GCCA iLAND Resilience Project is exploring creative ways of educating OECS residents about the globally important subject of Climate Change.

The OECS-managed Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA) project is part of an EU funded ILAND RESILIENCE initiative and focuses on sustainable development in small island developing states through sustainable land management towards climate change adaptation.

Climate Change is a major concern for Small Island Developing Sates like the OECS Region and the 2017 Hurricane season has highlighted the need to educate the general population on the topic.

The iLAND Resilience Project has launched a major Climate Change and Sustainable Land Management awareness initiative, using whiteboard animations, a video style that shows the viewer images being drawn on the screen, accompanied by a narration that walks the audience through the story.

A release from the iLAND Resilience Project states that the whiteboard animations “creatively break down and explain the technical and sometimes difficult to understand terminology of Climate Change and Sustainable Land Management.” Officials attached to the project say that the whiteboard animations aim to reach a wide spectrum of the population, in particular the young and active audience.

” Often times we take for granted what climate change is; we often think that it’s only when there is flooding and events of that nature. But there are a lot of other variables to Climate Change and we wanted to show the different areas the project is seeking to highlight when we talk about Climate Change and Sustainable Land Management,” Procurement Officer of the OECS/GCCA iLAND Resilience Project- Tanya Wright, explained.

The OECS/GCCA iLAND Resilience Project, through the key component of education, seeks to change the way the OECS public thinks about the environment by focusing in the whiteboard animations, on issues of food security, water security, and national land instruments like building codes.

“Critical for us is making the themes very simple. Even though the aim is for public awareness and visibility, at the same time a key factor is seeing if there has been any change in habits and attitudes towards Climate Change and Sustainable Land Management, and whether or not we truly understand what it is. So we figured whiteboard animations would be a very unique and simple way of breaking down the technical areas so people could understand what we mean when we talk about water harvesting, legislative policy , frameworks and what exactly these are doing to affect change in their communities, lives and for future generations,” Wright added.

The Climate Change and Sustainable Land Management whiteboard animations are being aired on media outlets across the region. They can also we be viewed at www.ilandresilience.org.