Dominica’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit will address the Nation.

When: Friday, September 29, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Tune in for this live broadcast on local radio DBS and KairiFM as well as www.opm.gov.dm or YouTube at: https://youtu.be/GlQlO6VyaLA. You may also view live on Facebook (Roosevelt Skerrit).