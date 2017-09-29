OECS Media Alert: Dominica’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit to address the NationDominica News Online - Friday, September 29th, 2017 at 9:16 AM
Thursday, September 28, 2017 — Dominica’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit will address the Nation.
When: Friday, September 29, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Tune in for this live broadcast on local radio DBS and KairiFM as well as www.opm.gov.dm or YouTube at: https://youtu.be/GlQlO6VyaLA. You may also view live on Facebook (Roosevelt Skerrit).
