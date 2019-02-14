The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) will be embarking on a survey to determine what disaster-related training has been received on a community-level and what are the needs.

Field staff of the Department of Local Government, Adult Education Division, and International Organization for Migration (IOM), will conduct the survey during the month of January. They will target a cross section of the adult population, including age and gender diversity, people with disabilities, and in general, adults between the ages of 18 and 65 years.

Acting Disaster Coordinator at the ODM, Donalson Frederick notes, “The objective of the activity is to establish whether community members have received any disaster-related training, or if they are interested in being trained in related topics, to be better prepared for risk reduction and recovery in the event of a disaster. The learning needs assessment will be conducted across the island and the information gathered will assist the ODM to develop a National Emergency Training Plan with the aim to build community and national resilience.”

On Thursday 3 January 2019, the ODM conducted a consultation in collaboration with the Department of Local Government, the Adult Education Division, and the IOM with the support of USAID/OFDA, to prepare for implementation of the survey. The ODM used the opportunity to introduce to their colleagues, their intentions to develop a National Emergency Training Program, which will strengthen the capacity within communities to face the impact of recurrent emergencies with increased resilience.

The Office of Disaster Management would like to take this opportunity to encourage community members to participate in this exercise for the benefit of more targeted training programs with increased participation, leading to a more resilient Dominica. People, including people who are physically challenge, who are interested to learn more about disaster management including First Aid, HAM Radio, Disaster Risk Reduction, Psychosocial support, Building Standards in construction, and other disaster-related areas may also contact the ODM odmdominica@gmail.com or odm@dominica.gov.dm, or by phone or WhatsApp at the IOM Hotline number 285 0794.