We’re all familiar with the saying, “One good turn deserves another” but for Dominican, Stephanie James, this means aways being at the giving end of all the good turns that mark her relationship with the Dominica Infirmary.

For the past few years, James, who lives in New York, has made several donations to the institution including the presentation of a 55 inch television just a few months ago. At the time, her aunt, Virginia Hilaire was a resident at the Infirmary. Hilaire has since passed away.

Now, in her most recent good turn, James has presented fourteen security cameras for use on the infirmary compound and is providing 6 walkers, a supply of pampers for the elderly residents and several items of art and craft to the institution.

James wishes to thank Marcus James, Nolma Moses, Eve Walsh, Agnes Joseph, Laurel George, Margaret-Rose Bedminister and Selena Phillip for their contributions to the effort. Others involved include Naomie Williams, Phelo, Wendy Burnes, Hubert Leblanc, Beverly Fontaine, Marcella Meade, Joan Alexander and Reid Joseph.

She says she has a special affinity for the elderly and will continue to support the Dominica Infirmary for as long as she can.