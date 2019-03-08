One person wounded in shooting on Kennedy Avenue in RoseauDominica News Online - Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 11:03 PM
Dominica News Online (DNO) can confirm that a shooting incident occurred on Kennedy Avenue in Roseau earlier this evening.
According to a DNO reporter who was in the area at the time of the incident, a male individual was shot and wounded in the face.
DNO has also received information about the identity of the person who was shot but we have decided to withhold that information pending confirmation by the police.
Our reporter said that the police were at the scene of the crime when he left the area over an hour ago.
Ezron Roberts of Grand Bay was fatally shot in the same area in Roseau on August 8, 2018.
Hendricks Peters of Roseau was arrested and charged for the crime.
