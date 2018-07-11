UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident in LayouDominica News Online - Wednesday, July 11th, 2018 at 8:50 PM
Police have started an investigation into a traffic accident which left one man dead on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
The accident which left Sam Thomas, 42, dead took place at around 4:20 pm at Layou in the St. Joseph district.
Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards, explained that Davidson Riviere, 52, of St. Joseph was driving a truck loaded with cement, accompanied by Thomas as a conductor.
Thomas was sitting on the cement bags at the rear of the vehicle.
“The vehicle was traveling in a northerly direction at a hill on the road leading to the Hillsborough Garden Housing Scheme when it lost power, went out of control and overturned on the road, trapping Sam Thomas between the truck and the soil embankment on the road,” Edwards stated.
Thomas was pronounced dead by a medical doctor and his body was transported to the Gentle Rest Funeral Home.
Riviere received no injuries in the accident.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
13 Comments
Garcon… I doh know who the person is. But my heart hurt me. What a horrible death. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. Alas
Rest easy padna
OH lord praying for the family of the one whose life was lost. RIP
It’s most unfortunate to lose your life in this manner. Profound sympathy to all the relatives, friends and acquaintances of the dearly departed. May the profuse pouring of love and kindness from the community ease your pain in your time of bereavement.
so sorry to hear,ailas everybody trying to make a dollar but we still need to be cautious,
It have a spirit on the road mn?
May this young man soul rest in peace,Dominica has no laws,Skerrit is making his own laws to keep citizens from protesting,this truck was overloaded with cement,and to those heartless people,a man is crushed to his death,and the horrific pictures are being circulated on social media,Skerrit this is the law you need to enact,But this once beloved country has gone to the devil.
Willet Ryan
Willet stop being an idiot. What does Skerrit have to do with this. I always knew you were senseless!
Sorry for the fatality may you RIP. I hope the truck wasn’t overloaded.
So all accidents in dominica voitee shal v way huh
Look at the state of this road. OMG but the continue voting for THEIR PM!
Families are hurting and this is the best you can do, what a shame. You sick people put politics in every situation. One has to be of a sick mind to be so insensitive.
You do your thing, I do mine. Who do you think you are??? Have you ever considered that this and other accidents might not have happened if the roads were not in such a deplorable state. Spare me your fake sympathy!