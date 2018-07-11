Police have started an investigation into a traffic accident which left one man dead on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

The accident which left Sam Thomas, 42, dead took place at around 4:20 pm at Layou in the St. Joseph district.

Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards, explained that Davidson Riviere, 52, of St. Joseph was driving a truck loaded with cement, accompanied by Thomas as a conductor.

Thomas was sitting on the cement bags at the rear of the vehicle.

“The vehicle was traveling in a northerly direction at a hill on the road leading to the Hillsborough Garden Housing Scheme when it lost power, went out of control and overturned on the road, trapping Sam Thomas between the truck and the soil embankment on the road,” Edwards stated.

Thomas was pronounced dead by a medical doctor and his body was transported to the Gentle Rest Funeral Home.

Riviere received no injuries in the accident.