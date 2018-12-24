As Christmas quickly approaches, the festive spirit seems to have touched many Dominicans. This is especially heartening to witness, after the somber mood which settled over the island in the months following the passage of the devastating Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

In the past months, several business have been introduced, and some revamped and reopened, with little evidence of the destruction faced last year. Dominica News Online (DNO) approached a few persons within the corporate community to get their opinions of the business climate at this time of year, as compared to last year.

Managing Director of the recently re-opened H.H.V. Whitchurch and Company Ltd., Gerry Aird, told DNO on Friday that despite the hardship brought on by Hurricane Maria, in the form of physical damage and looting, he and his staff are encouraged by the continued support of the public.

“Last year we didn’t have a supermarket, so we really can’t complain, but this year, it’s very encouraging and we’re getting a lot of support from the public and our past customers, so we’re very grateful for that…” he said. “All in all, we are very encouraged, and it has given us spirit to move forward after all that we have all been through for the last several months.”

Aird continued, “Last year also, we had a half-hearted wholesale because we didn’t have very much to sell, so this year is a great improvement on last year… We have a brand new supermarket with brand new equipment, and we have a very good mix of products, and I think our prices are competitive.”

DNO also spoke to Senior Manager of COURTS Dominica Ltd., Connie Matthew, who amidst the festive bustle, spared a few moments to reflect on the business’ progress since the hurricane.

COURTS Dominica Ltd., which re-opened earlier this year, was severely looted in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

“Coming here, and looking at the store, honestly it was heart-wrenching to see… There was the actual hurricane, and then there was a people-hurricane…” Matthew stated. “I’m proud of us. To see where it was to where it is now… I try to forget the memories of Maria, to just put that at the back and concentrate on what things are now.”

She shared that “business is much, much better than last year,” as people all over the island resettling and refurnishing their homes.

Matthew also credits the restoration of the store to “the zeal, the enthusiasm, [and] the strength of the Dominica team.”

Meantime, Executive Director of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC), Lizra Fabien, explained that certain sectors have seen improvement.

“We have seen a lot more happen in terms of commerce—new stores are open. I would say some individuals have more purchasing power, as opposed to then. But, some would have lost their jobs, so that would have made it more difficult, [and] lots of persons would have migrated,” she said. “But this Christmas, even as Dominica has recovered so much, and so much has been done over the past year, persons are in a frame of mind to even spend more locally, which would help to circulate more money within our economy…We have seen good improvement in our private sector in the past year, in comparison to last year.”

However, Fabien stated that several other sectors face challenges even now. She referenced businesses in the Portsmouth area, some of which are still reeling from the departure of Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), in August 2018.

In other areas, I would say it’s still a challenge for lots of businesses, as they still struggle to ensure that they can meet overheads because if overheads cannot be met, then the business is really struggling…” she elaborated. “Even in the Portsmouth area, there’s quite a challenge for the businesses there because with the departure of Ross University, that took a way a great portion of their revenue, and for some businesses all their revenue. I’ve spoken to some businesses and they are struggling and wondering if they should even keep open…”

The medical school left Dominican shores after Hurricane Maria, after 40 years of operation in the country. Its operations were said to account for more than 30% of national economic activity.

Ultimately, the DAIC Executive Director applauded the business community for their vision and investment in their country.

“I think the entrepreneurs, the business people have looked beyond themselves, and I’m really grateful that we have business people in Dominica who see the need to invest in our country…” Fabien said. “I think that our businesses really want to see Dominica improve.”