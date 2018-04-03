Open letter of congratulations to LIAT board, management & staffGregor Nassief - Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 at 8:01 AM
Dear Board, Management & Staff of LIAT:
I want to say congratulations, but before I do, let me briefly explain how I travelled with you from those turbulent times of “heads must roll” to the present, and how I look forward to traveling with you through clearer skies to a brighter future not just for LIAT but for the entire region.
Present
As the ATR 72 aircraft lifted off the Antigua runway I glanced at my watch: 6 am on the dot. And at 6:29 am we arrived to Dominica, 11 minutes ahead of schedule. I shook my head and smiled: LIAT was on time again.
But the staff does not seem surprised, as if they had every confidence they could turn things around. This became evident over the past two years because each and every time I checked in at the LIAT counter at Douglas Charles Airport in Dominica, I would ask “Is the flight on time?” and their response: “But Mr. Nassief, LIAT is ALWAYS on time….” It began as a joke with laughter rippling down to the end of the check-in line. But I have stopped laughing now – I just smile in amazement at the fact that LIAT really is always on time.
At least for me. The last 26 flights that I have taken since the passage of Hurricane Maria (generally between DOM, BGI, ANU and SLU) I do not recall a single one being late.
Past
It was almost 5 years ago – the summer of 2013 – that I penned 4 letters over the course of four months to the board and shareholders of LIAT demanding that “heads must roll”. I documented over 39 incidents of flights with delays ranging from 1 hour to 3 days. My first letter was to the Board of Directors. Nothing happened. Then to the Chairman of the Board. Nothing happened. Then to the shareholder Prime Ministers. The day that I sent that one out, something miraculous occurred: LIAT’s CEO resigned. One head rolled, but nothing changed – service and on-time performance continued to be a disaster. So I wrote my fourth letter to Ralph Gonsalves urging him to step aside as Chairman of LIAT’s Shareholders Committee. Of course that did not happen. What next? Who is higher than Ralph? I began to pen my 5th letter to…….. guess who? God! Asking for Divine Intervention (I’m not kidding, I actually started to write it).
Future
Great service and on-time performance is one battle. Affordability is another one to be waged internally (cost reduction) and externally with Heads of Government to reduce air related taxes and fees. It is at times cheaper to fly from Barbados to Miami than from Barbados to Dominica. An article in Caribbean Journal noted, “A review of regional fares indicated that on average taxes and fees are approximately 80% of the base airfare charges, thus comprising over 40% of total ticket cost.” The third battle is convenience and connections. Having to go through more than one security checkpoint when traveling in transit from one island to another is absurd, again something that Heads of Government must resolve. Also, LIAT needs to seamlessly connect to inbound and outbound international flights to truly facilitate intra and extra regional travel through more and better interline and codeshare agreements. Making significant strides in all of these areas will transform LIAT’s performance and bottom line, but more than that, will significantly boost travel and thus GDP throughout the region.
In Closing
As Nelson Mandela said, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” Congratulations are in order for the Board, management and staff of LIAT.
I actually do look forward to my next flight with you!
A special mention of LIAT’s recently appointed CEO Mrs. Julie Reifer-Jones, whose steadying hand held the airline as 2nd in command for many years between several tumultuous CEO rotations. The opportunity is now hers to continue the airline’s transformation and positively impact Caribbean economies. The fact that she is also LIAT’s first Woman CEO is refreshing.
Sincerely Yours,
Gregor Nassief
Dominica Hotelier
p.s. As one of many who almost lost life and limb during Hurricane Maria, I wish to echo the recent words of Prime Minister Skerrit: “I wish to thank LIAT, the Caribbean Airline, for their unflinching commitment to our welfare and well-being in the aftermath of the hurricane. As soon as it was possible and practical, LIAT was bringing relief supplies and transporting ill and vulnerable citizens out of the country…. And I must stress, for free….. “ Thank you!
19 Comments
I value the service that LIAT provides, but I still struggle to understand why a return ticket from New York to Antigua is cheaper than one from Antigua to Dominica.
That Gregor man just like to hear himself talk. These people just so egotistic.
While I am not calling out – not do I expect – Mr. Nassief to bear me out on this, I think his congratulatory remarks is well-written, balanced, timely and consistent with his tendency to shed light on LIAT’s performance good or bad. Seems to me Mr. Nassief is not here speaking of anybody else’s experience, past or present with the said airline, as opposed to taking the time as a consumer and critique of LIAT to commend it for delivering timely service “[t]he last 26 flights that [he] ha[s] taken since the passage of Hurricane Maria” to or from his destination. How that becomes an intention for Mr. Nassief to speak for those who obviously have had a different experience with the airlines beats me. To all his critics, hold on to your druthers.
Gregor, you and your cronies are partly to blame for our current situation on the island. Remember that you were and still is one of the chief opponents of a jet airport on the island.
Every nation, business sector embarks upon long term, short term and medium term strategic planning to evaluate; strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for growth. It is impossible to identify or decipher just what is transpiring in Dominica’s tourism sector. Your ongoing grievances amount to nothing more than opiates, while ignoring the root cause.
As I look around the region, I see talented Dominicans leading delegations in places like Antigua and securing funding for multi-million dollar capital projects for those islands, while you and the Labor Cabal remain in the dark ages. Keep on wiring your letters to LIAT and like the boy who cried “Wolf,” one day your prayers might be answered.
But Gregor, how can that flight not be on time? It is the first flight of the day out of Antigua to Dominica. It is far more worrying, time consuming and expensive for me that one has to overnight in Antigua to catch that flight, especially since we have night landing facilities at Melville Hall which do not appear to feature on Liat’s scheduled flights. In particular I find the connections to- & from Barbados irksome.
Gregor, you are one of those people in Dominica who like to write long letters and get them published on DNO and any media in which you can get them. You seem to believe you are impressing people that you are a master writer. If that’s what you are trying to prove, challenge yourself to write a book fiction, or true life and prove to yourself if you can do it.
But I do not find anything relevant in this one of your long and trivial commentary!
You as someone in the so called hotel business should be demanding that Dominica Dictator build an International Airport in the country. If you believe one is not necessary, I advise you to ask the Black American girl (woman) who won the trip sponsored by your Fort Young Hotel, how long it took her to fly from Los Angeles to Dominica?
I hope she won that trip prior to Maria; I hope you treat her as you would have treated a White person!
You need some serious help. I feel sorry for you…..
For who BobE!! ? Nassief ,FET or yourself??? hahahhahahah.Iam saying a pray 4 U.
Not a big fan of Gregor neither do I find his letter as amusing as you do but one of positive encouragement to LIAT. Francisco you think of The glass as being half-empty whenever you write your blurts. While you hide in California Gregor is in DA creating jobs and I am optimistic all this traveling is impetus for creating yet another job for someone else to do on his behalf. For an elderly man as you have admitted, retired from ‘The Army’ 20 years ago after a 35 year stint, even if you had joined even at 18 years old that brings you at a ripe old age of 70 + headed towards 80 years old. That’s an age where most ppl are very sensible given the credentials you boast. Your blurts cause many of us to question the VA’s mental health dept. Seriously.
stuppes. mr. know it ALLLLLLLL! just ask God to resign from being God and take over. D………mmmmm
LIAT has no choice to try to be on time , they now have competition, especially the Dominica ROUTE. before they knew that Dominica was their BREAD AND BUTTER , as we had no options. Now INTERCARRIBEAN IS HERE ,WITH PROVEN RESULTS. so guess what, They know that soon they will be second place as this new airline will be the best competition they have had in a long while .
Not to sing Gregor praises (because he only sings when it benefits him), I too will take this opportunity to congratulate Liat because my 5 flights with them last month where all on schedule (SLU, BGI, ANU, SJU, POS) . Finally, Finally the Caribbean’s airline seems to be making headway albeit small but noticeable.
Assertive but NEVER aggressive!
I we shall see if they can keep this level of performance up.
I will never ever fly liat again went through a horrible 3 days back in 2014 and made that promise to never fly this horrible airline again.
I think they area little better now , i stop to for a long time but after Marie i had to and it was great on time and before schedule time
l totally agree with Mr Nassief, l have flown more than 12 Liat flights in the last 4 weeks all have been on time, the staff are super friendly and dealing with the help center is a breeze for changing flights over the telephone. Compared to other airlines they are a breath of freshair, great job Liat keep up the good work.
Mr. Nassif
Not because Skerrit affords you the opportunity to reap financial havoc on the meager earnings of others making it possible to afford LIAT flights that you shuld forget that there are others who would like to take a decent vacation but just cannot meet the cost of LIAT skyrocketing ticket prices.
you rethink your gestures with Skerrit and come again.
But wait! Did you not read where the man is calling on the airline – and respective governments/countries that LIAT serves – to cut relevant and identified taxes in order to make it more affordable for ordinary citizens to fly? Gosh, man! Learn to read and be discerning.
No do not expect him to see that. Gregor Nassief’s name is a red flag before a raging bull and Dragging Skerrit’s name in is even more fodder for murderous anger.
I really wonder how these people sleep at night. Guys get it. Gregor had a head start from family assets so unless he is totally hopeless he will naturally do better than a few of us. No amount of hatred and jealousy will change that.
What those of us without a similar head start can do is think right, take the risks, be prepared to work hard instead of spending precious hours cursing Skerrit and everyone else who does not express hatred for him and Dominica.
You might surprise yourself.