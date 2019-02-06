Share
Oliver Seraphin was interim prime minister of Dominica from 1979-1980

I have been asked by several press correspondents and other citizens  to respond to the  expression of the  magnanimous historic offer made by PM Skerriit during his  Independence address of  3rd November 2018 and his follow up  Christmas statement  on DBS  Radio  . He   had  stated  among other things, a call to the nation to seek its MATURITY and give honor and respect to past Prime Ministers after our 40 years of Independence  .The commiserations of the very many people I have been meeting abroad is heartwarming.

The offer to former Prime Ministers JOHN, JAMES and I was generally viewed as long overdue by my many contacts and bloggers  who sought me out following that address which was  considered admirable ,  very auspicious and timely, considering  primarily  the plight of the former 1st PM Patrick John who at 81 is bedridden and is reputed to be  living at  a   frugal level  -MOST  demeaning for one who has a history of  service to  his country at the highest  level .

Indeed I too have been a victim of  the  recent hurricane- Maria rendering me totally homeless IN DOMINICA  as well as having to wait for a settlement of  wrongful acquisition  and demolition of my Hotel business place for road expansion  by Government which remains unsettled after more than  10 years. My earlier business efforts including the mining at Layou River etc, was terminated by the government.

James and I  as well are both past 70 years with limited life time to enjoy the  gracious benefits offered by the present  PM , as  indeed other  Prime Ministers in the future may be more fortunate with potentially longer life phase opportunities .

I have concurred with the many statements made to men in the Diaspora and do accept that the PM was then seemingly independently motivated by HIS moment of a spiritual awakening, inspired by an urge for responsible  statesmanship and the visitation of the call for maturity- i.e.- to transcend over political boundaries, possible partisan generosities and tribal considerations .

The PM did make it abundantly clear that the offer at the very least will contain inter alia the following :

An  monthly honorarium of not less than a Minister’s salary –a vehicle every 5 years –usual courtesies of a state vehicle and official escort at state functions etc

I have received confirmation from eminent sources  that the leader of the opposition has  held no contrary views on this matter but instead have IN ADDITION  indicated the need for retroactive benefits on datelines  to  possibly include the inception  date of this new parliament of Jan 2015 or normal PAST  date of retirement  of the former Leaders etc. and a 50% for the  surviving wife of  a deceased leader . His public response will be educational.

A letter to the Opposition leader to seek his endorsement and  be associated with  a possible joint committee of the House of ASSEMBLY  if necessary for their CONCURRENCE  or added recommendations was indicated as having been sent by  the PM  as he promised during his address  .

It is of course understood however, that  considerations of a similar nature  was awarded by  the executive arm of government –CABINET <outside of PARLIAMENT> to other state beneficiaries  including the SPEAKER and yours truly . I of course remain grateful for that symbolic gesture  as announced    earlier by the PM .There are  of course precedents of  similar respect to former leaders  in the Caribbean and more developed countries.

I have since  been contacted by  direct sources of the other PMs to inquire as to the status of the very well advertised humane and ostensibly honorable offer of PM Skerrrit which since following his address on 3rd November 2018   there  have been   two  2 sittings of parliament -in December  2018 and mid  January 2019  which  took  place without mention of the need for  any ad hoc  or  standing committees to execute his recommendations  . This  is  curious and so, consequently and with due respect, it is of paramount concern that that which was  spectacularly publicly proffered months ago, should  not  now  APPEAR to be cast in limbo or placed under the rug .

The ability for past PMs to live with the dignity subscribed by the PM in HIS  moment of empathy -irrespective of party persuasions and of which he said months ago was his HIGHEST PRIORITY remains ever CONSTANT.  It would be unfortunate that any lack of  acceptance of the PM,s proposals or  by  the further recommendation  of the Opposition  Leader or committee  members <if any >can serve as a delay mechanism  .The LEADER  of this country  has  spoken PUBLICLY on  this  matter as   an issue of MATURITY  which he said on 3rd of November 2018  required  the  MOST URGENT IMMEDIATE  ATTENTION and ACTION.

We, therefore, continue  to await the result of  the PM’s offer which naturally should transcend ALL the  present vicissitudes of the discourse of pre-election political  considerations and strategies. We are aware  there may be  those in or out of  government who may lack that inspired concern as expressed by the present Leader for that IMMEDIATE recognition of past Leaders and so we wait for the implementation of the clear policy enunciated by the present PRIME  MINISTER .

Oliver J Seraphin JP

Former Prime Minister