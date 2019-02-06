I have been asked by several press correspondents and other citizens to respond to the expression of the magnanimous historic offer made by PM Skerriit during his Independence address of 3rd November 2018 and his follow up Christmas statement on DBS Radio . He had stated among other things, a call to the nation to seek its MATURITY and give honor and respect to past Prime Ministers after our 40 years of Independence .The commiserations of the very many people I have been meeting abroad is heartwarming.

The offer to former Prime Ministers JOHN, JAMES and I was generally viewed as long overdue by my many contacts and bloggers who sought me out following that address which was considered admirable , very auspicious and timely, considering primarily the plight of the former 1st PM Patrick John who at 81 is bedridden and is reputed to be living at a frugal level -MOST demeaning for one who has a history of service to his country at the highest level .

Indeed I too have been a victim of the recent hurricane- Maria rendering me totally homeless IN DOMINICA as well as having to wait for a settlement of wrongful acquisition and demolition of my Hotel business place for road expansion by Government which remains unsettled after more than 10 years. My earlier business efforts including the mining at Layou River etc, was terminated by the government.

James and I as well are both past 70 years with limited life time to enjoy the gracious benefits offered by the present PM , as indeed other Prime Ministers in the future may be more fortunate with potentially longer life phase opportunities .

I have concurred with the many statements made to men in the Diaspora and do accept that the PM was then seemingly independently motivated by HIS moment of a spiritual awakening, inspired by an urge for responsible statesmanship and the visitation of the call for maturity- i.e.- to transcend over political boundaries, possible partisan generosities and tribal considerations .

The PM did make it abundantly clear that the offer at the very least will contain inter alia the following :

An monthly honorarium of not less than a Minister’s salary –a vehicle every 5 years –usual courtesies of a state vehicle and official escort at state functions etc

I have received confirmation from eminent sources that the leader of the opposition has held no contrary views on this matter but instead have IN ADDITION indicated the need for retroactive benefits on datelines to possibly include the inception date of this new parliament of Jan 2015 or normal PAST date of retirement of the former Leaders etc. and a 50% for the surviving wife of a deceased leader . His public response will be educational.

A letter to the Opposition leader to seek his endorsement and be associated with a possible joint committee of the House of ASSEMBLY if necessary for their CONCURRENCE or added recommendations was indicated as having been sent by the PM as he promised during his address .

It is of course understood however, that considerations of a similar nature was awarded by the executive arm of government –CABINET <outside of PARLIAMENT> to other state beneficiaries including the SPEAKER and yours truly . I of course remain grateful for that symbolic gesture as announced earlier by the PM .There are of course precedents of similar respect to former leaders in the Caribbean and more developed countries.

I have since been contacted by direct sources of the other PMs to inquire as to the status of the very well advertised humane and ostensibly honorable offer of PM Skerrrit which since following his address on 3rd November 2018 there have been two 2 sittings of parliament -in December 2018 and mid January 2019 which took place without mention of the need for any ad hoc or standing committees to execute his recommendations . This is curious and so, consequently and with due respect, it is of paramount concern that that which was spectacularly publicly proffered months ago, should not now APPEAR to be cast in limbo or placed under the rug .

The ability for past PMs to live with the dignity subscribed by the PM in HIS moment of empathy -irrespective of party persuasions and of which he said months ago was his HIGHEST PRIORITY remains ever CONSTANT. It would be unfortunate that any lack of acceptance of the PM,s proposals or by the further recommendation of the Opposition Leader or committee members <if any >can serve as a delay mechanism .The LEADER of this country has spoken PUBLICLY on this matter as an issue of MATURITY which he said on 3rd of November 2018 required the MOST URGENT IMMEDIATE ATTENTION and ACTION.

We, therefore, continue to await the result of the PM’s offer which naturally should transcend ALL the present vicissitudes of the discourse of pre-election political considerations and strategies. We are aware there may be those in or out of government who may lack that inspired concern as expressed by the present Leader for that IMMEDIATE recognition of past Leaders and so we wait for the implementation of the clear policy enunciated by the present PRIME MINISTER .

Oliver J Seraphin JP

Former Prime Minister