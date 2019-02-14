The National Development Foundation of Dominica Ltd (NDFD) in collaboration with the Caribbean Climate Innovation Center is offering the opportunity for women entrepreneurs in Dominica to gain valuable mentorship from international business persons.

This offer comes from the world renowned Cherie Blair Foundation for women which is an enterprise development programme which empowers women entrepreneurs with skills and tools to transform their businesses.

“Many women in developing and emerging markets have the ideas and ambition to become successful entrepreneurs but are held back by barriers such as lack of access to business skills, technology, networks and finance,” the CBF says. “In response, the Foundation has developed an innovative solution that combines mentoring with technology to offer cross-border support to women entrepreneurs.”

The CBF matches women in developing and emerging countries with male and female mentors around the world. Using their online platform, they spend 12 months working one-on-one to achieve key business goals. Participants build their business skills and digital literacy through their trainings and become part of a global community of committed, ambitious entrepreneurs who are invested in each other’s success.

According to the CBF, “The programme boosts confidence, improves business performance and ultimately creates wealth for the entrepreneurs we support,”.

The programme is for women entrepreneurs who must meet the following criteria to be eligible to participate:

Operating your own business or about to launch a business in the next three months

Nominated by one of partner organizations (NDFD)

Able to meet with your mentor online at least two hours a month (using Skype and Google Hangouts)

Willing to complete four feedback questionnaires during the programme

Proficient in English (at an intermediate level or above)

A woman from – and living in – a developing or emerging economy

Able to access the internet and send emails to your mentor every week

Passionate about working with a mentor to build your skills and confidence, and achieve key learning objectives

According to the CBF, the benefits of a mentoring relationship are tremendous – for both mentees and mentors.

“From building new skills to rejuvenating interest in your work, making new contacts and forging a bond with someone in another part of the world, mentoring truly presents some invaluable opportunities for everyone involved.The benefits also extend beyond individuals. The women we work with are pioneering change-makers, poised to become successful entrepreneurs and leaders in their communities,” The CBF asserts.

The CBF statement adds that women who are financially independent have greater control over their own lives and often a more influential voice in tackling injustice and discrimination.

It continues, “Mentoring plays a role in helping them overcome barriers they face and accelerate strides they are already making. By building their digital literacy and skills, women are in a better position to participate in political and business related decision-making processes.”

Interested women entrepreneurs are encouraged to reach out to the NDFD to sign up for this programme on or before Thursday 13th December 2018 with Ms. Annasha LaRonde who will facilitate the registration process. The NDFD is temporarily located at the Prevost Cinemal. Contact 1 (767) 275-5251 or email: ndfd@cwdom.dm

More information on this programme may be sought through the NDFD Facebook page at www.facebook.com

dfd.ltd