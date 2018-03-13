Orange alert issued for Kick em’ Jenny Volcano located near GrenadaDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 at 10:05 AM
An Orange alert has been issued for the Kick Em Jenny Volcano in Grenada due to heightened activity.
Grenada’s National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) through the technical support provided by the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center in Port-of –Spain, Trinidad issued an advisory on Tuesday indicating that the alert level has been raised from Yellow to Orange.
The statement said that with this increase in the alert level, ships and other marine operators are asked to observe the exclusion zone of 5 km/3.1miles.
NaDMA in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center will continue to monitor the activities of Kick em’ Jenny and will update the public as necessary, the release stated.
Hi Admin, could you say when was the last time Kick Em Jenny erupted.
ADMIN: The last eruption was in 2017. More info on kick em Jenny: http://uwiseismic.com/General.aspx?id=19 uwiseismic news archives: http://uwiseismic.com/NewsArticles.aspx
