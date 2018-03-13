An Orange alert has been issued for the Kick Em Jenny Volcano in Grenada due to heightened activity.

Grenada’s National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) through the technical support provided by the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center in Port-of –Spain, Trinidad issued an advisory on Tuesday indicating that the alert level has been raised from Yellow to Orange.

The statement said that with this increase in the alert level, ships and other marine operators are asked to observe the exclusion zone of 5 km/3.1miles.

NaDMA in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center will continue to monitor the activities of Kick em’ Jenny and will update the public as necessary, the release stated.