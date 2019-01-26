The streets of the capital city Roseau were on the morning of Friday, January 25, 2019 filled with primary school kids who marched with placards bearing anti-drugs slogans as the Drug Prevention Unit, in conjunction with the 4-H Club, tried to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse in the society.

Acting Director of the Drugs Prevention Unit, Martha Jarvis, hailed the march a success.

“We are satisfied at the turnout as we aim to bring the danger of drugs in our society through the school kids,” she said.

She said not everyone uses drugs but given the prevalence of drug abuse in the society among the youth, it was important to get the message across through the school kids.

“Not everyone uses drugs but we aim to get the message out loud and clear and the turnout has been great and I am satisfied as to what I have seen with the placards,” Jarvis stated.redit

The organizers intend to move to the island’s second town Portsmouth next week.

“We will be having another such rally in Portsmouth on January 31, 2019 and we are again looking forward to a huge turnout,” she said.

Below are some photos of the march. All photos by Carlisle Jno Baptiste.