Dominica Secondary School Supporters Association (DASSSA) has made a donation of football supplies to the Orion Academy’s boys and girls football teams.

The donations were made on Friday March 15, 2019 at the Orion Academy.

“What we had happening today at the Orion Academy was the presentation of 16 boys uniforms including a goalie, 16 girls uniforms including a goalie, full kit with socks…tops and shorts. They also donated footballs, water bottles, sports practice uniforms,the bags to carry them in – just a full barrel of fantastic equipment,” Principal of Orion Academy, Elizabeth Madisetti

She said she is pleased to have revived these gifts from DASSSA.

Meantime, Orion’s Football Coach, Rosilia Registe said this contribution will not go unnoticed.

“I would like to thank DASSSA for their generous contribution to Orion Academy girls and boys football team. I must say the Orion family is deeply appreciative of the help given. All your time and effort spent to ensure Orion received these gifts will not go unnoticed,” Registe said.

This donation is part of DASSSA’s longstanding and continuing efforts in supporting Dominica’s secondary schools and students.