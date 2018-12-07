The Dominica Public Service will today, December, 7 2018 host its final and Hallmark event to commemorate Public Service Day 2018. The Excellence in Public Service Awards and Recognition Ceremony will take place at the Goodwill Parish Hall from 10:00am.

Public Service Day was first observed in 1999 with several activities such as an Exhibition, a National Seminar, an Ecumenical Service and of course, the grand finale the Rewards and Recognition Ceremony. Thereafter, Public Service Day was observed on the first Friday in December and was celebrated every year until 2006. Presently, the celebration takes place every two years and has remarkably improved to include activities that foster comradery, and

encourage togetherness such as, Educational Talks, Hikes, Sports Day, Talent Night, and more recently an Excursion to Martinique; Eat Fish and Entertainment Fridays. This year marks nineteen years of its existence, growth and sustainability and is testimony to our resilience as a Public Service Institution.

The Excellence in the Public Service Awards Programme was established to achieve the following objectives:

 To nobly reward outstanding officers for their dedication and hard work.

 To recognize the talent and contribution of outstanding officers.

 To encourage all officers to improve the quality of work and to maintain high levels of

performance.

 To enhance employee satisfaction and to create a sense of value

 To encourage replication and sustainability of exemplary behavior.

 To promote the core values of excellence, productivity and professionalism.

Public Officers will be awarded for their outstanding contributions over the last two years in the

following categories:-

 Jerry Augustine Award to an outstanding Office Attendant or Messenger

 Temporary Officer Award

 Junior Officer Award

 Senior Officer Award

 Middle Manager Award

 Senior Manager Award

 Team Award

 Excellence in Public Service Innovation Award

 Banner Award

 Sports Award

 Public Officer of the Year Award

A total of one hundred and fourteen (114) retirees will be recognized for their years of service. Certificates of appreciation will also be presented to Janitorial and Security Services providers as well as other Public Officers.