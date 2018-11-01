Over 300 students have graduated from the Dominica State College (DSC) this week.

This is the 16th commencement ceremony of the college which was held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Minister for Education and Human Resource Development, Petter Saint Jean, who gave remarks at the event, described the ceremony as being special since, according to him, it is a practical demonstration of the country’s resilience within the education sector.

He continued, “You are here today because you have remained focused and dedicated to your academic pursuits and personal achievement.”

He said many of the students persevered even without a roof over their heads, “with limited supplies and with tragic memories of possibly one of the most eventful days in your life.”

“Graduates, you have shown your metal and one can only imagine that you will continue to triumph over life’s adversities as you chart a successful path for your lives,” Saint Jean stated.

He said the DSC over the past several years contributed immensely to tertiary level learning and national development.

“We have made remarkable gains in student intake and access to tertiary education and we are continuing to increase and improve offerings, so as to empower graduates with marketable skills for development,” he noted.

Saint Jean added, “It is evident to all that this government has recognized the importance of education to nation building.”

He went on to say that education serves as an instrument of change, progress and development.

Saint Jean called on all to reflect on new approaches to improve in three critical areas namely, “enhancing efficiency, further development of human resource capacity and includes faculty qualifications and to move towards additional quality assurance measures.”

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also spoke at the event. He told students that in order to be a successful person, it is perhaps necessary to think of what their eulogy would be.

“The decisions you have made thus far and those you will make in the future are really the script for your eulogy, because a eulogy is the story of your life, so join me now as you build your eulogy together,” he urged.

He advised students to live their lives so that it can be said at the appointed time, “Here is before me someone who was ambitious and driven, someone who received talents and gifts from God, but did not bury them, instead he/she used them in service to family, in service to nation and in proud yet humble service to self.”

Skerrit said this type of individual exemplifies the difference between those who simply meet expectations and those who exceed them.