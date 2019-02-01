Coordinator of Dominica Geothermal Energy Project, Dr. Vince Henderson, says $51.45 million will be available for the construction of a geothermal power plant in 2019.

Henderson, who is also Dominica’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the OAS, said a financing package has been secured by the world bank of which a significant amount comes from grant financing.

“Today, what we essentially were negotiating with the world bank is the $10 million grant from the UK Department for International Development (DFID) which being administered by the world bank. So, that’s a grant we don’t have to pay it back, its free money,” he stated.

He continued, “US$ 2 Million from SIDS DOCK which is funds that as chairman of SIDS DOCK, I was able to mobilize for Dominica. That also formed part of the package; $17.2 million from the world bank financing itself at 0.75 percent with a 10-year moratorium grace period and 15 years repayment, I mean you cannot get better than that.”

“Also, a contingent grant, contingent meaning the money is there for you if you need to use it. We negotiated about $10 million from the clean technology fund which is also being administered by the world bank,” Henderson said.

Minister for Trade, Energy and Employment, Ian Douglas, said in December last year that the government was in a position to begin construction of a geothermal power plant in the Roseau Valley and the project could begin by the third quarter of 2019.

Douglas did not say then, where the money would come from.