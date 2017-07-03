Over half a million dollars for washroom facilities in Petite Savanne ConstituencyDominica News Online - Monday, July 3rd, 2017 at 8:55 AM
Eight contractors have been awarded for the construction of 47 washroom facilities in the villages of Bagatelle, Fond St. Jean, and Pointe Caribe to the tune of $583,000 dollars.
The contracts were signed on Friday, June 30th, 2017 in Bagatelle.
Member of Parliament for the Petite Savanne Constituency and Minister for Health and Environment, Kenneth Darroux, proclaimed that by the end of 2018, Bagatelle and Fond St. Jean will be the first communities to completely eradicate pit latrines.
“We are hoping to eliminate all pit latrines by the end of 2018, and based on the list that we have, we might maybe have just about a few people who are not going to receive this time around, but by the end of this year, I want to safely say that Bagatelle and Fond St. Jean will be the first two communities in Dominica to have completely eliminated pit latrines and I want to be the proud Pal Rep to say that by the end of this year,’ he said.
He described the value of the project as “a lot of money” considering complaints received from the public that nothing is being done for his constituency.
“As the Member of Parliament and Minister of Health, I am very, very proud … to some of us its nothing, but to you the recipients, it means a lot to you,” he said.
Darroux implored the contractors engaged to “try to do a good job” and hopes that errors made in previous washroom constructions will not be repeated.
“In fact, I have already spoken with the council and the project officer, so he will be on your back, he will be at you ever so often to ensure that you do a proper job for the person,” Darroux remarked.
He encouraged the recipients and contractors to not be hesitant in notifying the council of any unforeseen circumstances or issues.
2 Comments
Good job Doc. It’s just sad to see that we’re approaching the end of the second decade of the 21st century and some people still have limited access to proper facilities. Good luck with the eradication project.
Another reconfirmation of the state of poverty,that your inept,clueless,visionless regime have plunged Dominica into.Wouldnt it be better if your clueless gang could provide the environment for sustainable jobs?You all have transformed Dominica into a welfare state.GANG OF NUMSKULLS!