In a posture of reverence, honor and thanksgiving! The St. Matthew Catholic Chapel in Paix-Bouche celebrated its Diamond Jubilee on Sunday March 17th, 2019. The Anniversary Mass was celebrated by the Bishop of Roseau- Gabriel Malzaire, the Parish Priest of St. Andrew, Fr. Sebastien Roberts other long-celebrating Priests and the villages very own, Deacon Jeffers Paul.

60 years ago a worship space was designated to the community of Paix-Bouche, thus alleviating the task of having to walk to Vieille Case for Mass on Sundays and other days of obligation, most times having to overnight to be there for the 8am Mass . The corner stone marked the completion of the church on 19th January, 1959. The late Bishop Bougart blessed the church on March 13th, 1959.

The church was fashioned by the FMI Fathers and the Local Community persons, who dedicated their Time, Talent and Treasure; hence the theme for the year celebrations “Celebrating 60: A dedication of time, talent and treasure.” The Paix-bouche community is still very highly and actively committed to the cause.

Over the past 60 years, hundreds received the Sacraments of Baptism, Holy Eucharist Confirmation, and Matrimony. The church helped to mold and produce a number of individuals who have contributed significantly to the development of Church, Community and Country; The present Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Steve Ferrol, the first President of the Joyful Disciples of the time, Deacon Jeffers Paul, Honorable Roselyn Paul, Lay Associates, devoted Altar Servers, talented Musicians, powerful Singers, vibrant choir members and many others who have continuously been positively impacting lives, through the doors of this Chapel.

During this momentous occasion, a few stalwarts of the church were recognized and awarded for their love, commitment and dedication; The FMI Fathers who demonstrated what true stewardship is, Deacon Jeffers Paul, a religious teacher and Head of the Religious Studies Department at St. Mary’s Academy for over 21 years, Mrs. Jeanette Ferrol a humble Catechist for over an astounding 45 years and First female Lay Associate from the St. Matthew Chapel to serve the parish of St. Andrew for a remarkable 20 years and Mr. Gerald Honore’, who from a tender age have been serving the church and for 41 years have been a Lay Associate serving the Parish of St Andrew.

In addition to Sundays 60th Anniversary Celebrations, the Community will for the duration of 2019 engage in multiple activities, which will contribute to the overall celebration of its notable achievement, to include Annual Easter Bazaar, Celebration Ceremony for all who received the Sacraments in 1959 on Pentecost and fund raising efforts which will directly contribute to the refurbishment of the chapel.

Indeed the St. Matthew Catholic Chapel Diamond Jubilee was a time for Reflection, Celebration and an occasion for Thanksgiving for God’s steadfast love and kindness upon all its members.

The Paix Bouche Church Community thanks all those who joined us for the celebration of this sacred moment. We humbly request the honor of your presence for upcoming activities as we reminisce on the past.