Bouyon Inc, organizers of the Bouyon Monarch Festival, will host a panel discussion on the topic, “Does Bouyon Music Influence Violent Behaviour?” on Tuesday April 10, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the UWI Open Campus Auditorium.
Cornell Phillip, an original member of the WCK Band, Jeoffrey Joseph, the Manager of the Triple Kay Band and a third panelist, a prominent public official will debate the question. This comes against the background of recent public comments that associated incidences of violence in carnival bands with Bouyon music and Bouyon bands.
Journalist and Publisher of the online newspaper, Dominica News Online, Tim Durand will moderate the discussion.
President of Bouyon Inc. Larry Cambran says the panel discussion comes ahead of the launch of the Bouyon Festival carded for July 2018.
“As we prepare to launch our summer event we thought it timely to consider whether Bouyon Music had any impact on violent behavior especially during carnival celebrations and other public events featuring Bouyon bands and artistes.
“This is the first of two panel discussions we plan to hold ahead of the Bouyon Festival as part of our contribution towards the preservation and promotion of the Bouyon art-form,” Cambran said.
The panel discussion will be carried live via radio. Members of the public are invited to attend and participate.
