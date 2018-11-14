Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, Chandler Hyacinth, has called on parents and educators to pay attention to children especially at the early childhood level.

She was delivering the feature address at the National Early Childhood Development Symposium held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Monday.

Hyacinth is of the view that often times, there are situations at the Early Childhood Level and people cover it up and the necessary assistance and support for those children is not provided.

“Parents and educators, you need to be able to recognize when there is a need to refer a child for social support services where and when necessary,” she said.

According to her, intervention is key.

“I want to underscore here that intervention is key,” she remarked. “Do not sweep things under the carpet and wait for things to fester and then escalate, resulting in inappropriate behaviors.”

She went on to say that some of the children come to the institution with serious issues.

“They come suffering emotional trauma, suffering shame, some of them are angry and they suffer relational abuse, and other severe emotional disorders,” she stated.

Hyacinth told parents and educators that if they notice something is wrong with a child, whether it is theirs or someone else’s, they should speak up.

She added, “Help us; let us get the necessary help and give the child the coping skills that is necessary to deal with the challenges that confront him or her.”

Hyacinth encouraged parents and educators to build on their emotional intelligence in order to observe behaviours in children and report it

“These are our little ones and we see the anger expressed in their behaviour, whether it is at early childhood or at Primary Schools,” Hyacinth stated.“Help us to help them.”