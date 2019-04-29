Parliament meets to amend Police Act

Parliament meets today to amend the Police Act for a new health insurance for police officers.

This move closely follows a statement made by Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore earlier this month that the legislation would soon be taken to parliament.

The Police Welfare Association (PWA), headed by Chairman, Jefferson Drigo has been advocating for several years for government to amend the Police Act so that the PWA could leave the financially collapsed Colonial Life Insurance Company (CLICO), due to late refunds and failure to provide other benefits.

A draft of the amendment was eventually presented to the Police Welfare Association (PWA) on March 21, 2019 which the PWA accepted, urging government to move quickly on the matter.

Prime Minister Skerrit, in announcing the decision to take the amendment to parliament, said the current insurance arrangement had expired and it requires a simple amendment to the law to allow for the cabinet to engage formally, with another insurance company.

“Obviously, we have identified one but we need the legislative backing. So, we need to do that quickly and I did promise the police that once they clear it with their membership if it means I have to go to Parliament in an emergency session pass the legislation the we’ll do so, Skerrit said. “I’ve been so advised by the Attornet General and the Minister for National Security that it has been cleared by the police and I’ve instructed that it go to parliament in emergency session to pass this simple amendment.

Parliament begins at 10:00 o’clock this morning and will broadcast live by state-owned DBS Radio.