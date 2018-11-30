Personnel of the Fire and Ambulance Services, the Office of Disaster Management and other organizations who participated in a fire drill on Friday morning, have been urged to do their utmost to identify weaknesses in order to improve.

The drill, which is an annual event, was conducted by the Trinidad and Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company(NP) of Trinidad & Tobago.

NP’s Country Manager, Heskeith Brumant, delivered remarks after the drill which was held on the premises of NP at Canefield.

“Let us try our best to identify most of the weaknesses…,”he said. “That is the only way we are going to improve when we identify weaknesses, make observations.

He said that at the end of the day, the weaknesses will be used to make accommodations for tomorrow.

Some of the objectives of the exercise were to reduce potential impact of an incident on the environment, minimize the risk of injury to staff, customers and the general public. It also sought to broaden staff knowledge on the prevention of incidents and response capability, understanding of the fire/emergency response procedure and to strengthen relationship among neighbouring companies.

In addition to personnel from the Fire and Ambulance Services and the ODM, representatives of National Petroleum, Harris Paint and PetroCaribe participated in the drill.

The drills are held annually as part of industrial standards.

Scenario- Two contractors were carrying out maintenance works in the tank farm, welding a pipe line. Nearby, there are two overhead storage tanks containing unleaded fuel. During the process, a large quantity of fuel escapes from a faculty valve and flows in the direction of the work area.

Sparks from the welding process ignite the fuel. One of the two contractors flees the scene and raised an alarm. The other contractor is startled by the blaze and trips and falls while attempting to escape.

Employees responded and observed a continuous flow of fuel feeding the flames, but are unable to stop the flow. One contractor was missing and feared injured. Fire Services were called in to assist.