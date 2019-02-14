Pastor defends ‘dance in the street’ activity by Dominican ChristiansDominica News Online - Thursday, February 14th, 2019 at 8:45 AM
Dominican pastor Gerard Benjamin has rejected the criticism that a ‘dance in the street’ activity organized by gospel team, Remnant in Roseau, was their “own version of carnival.”
The event, which was held last weekend, featured Christian dancers and worship groups from different churches coming together to dance and worship on the streets of Roseau.
The march started at Windsor Park Stadium and ended on the river bank between the two bridges. The event was said to be based on a vision of a young lady who saw people worshiping in the streets with their hands up praising the Lord.
The programme included a number of ministries and dances and featured Pastor Gerard Benjamin as the main speaker.
He spoke on the topic, “It’s more than just a dance”. He stated that there were pastors who did not support the event and stopped their church members from attending while others went as far as saying that the event was the Christians’ own version of carnival.
Benjamin insisted that there is no such thing as a Christian version of carnival or a Christian street jump up. He said Christians are free to worship the Lord as they please and whenever they choose to do so. He added that if the Lord calls him to minister on carnival Monday, he will take a system and go by the roadside on carnival Monday and preach a sermon.
“The Lord does not suspend his works on any given day and therefore, his people should not, God is a God of warfare and the Christian people will continue to fight and rise and make the word of God known,” Benjamin declared.
14 Comments
I think it was brother Newman Johnson who said the time will come when people who claimed to be believers will have their carnival ban jumping in the streets.” So no surprise,this is just the beginning.
When the brother tells us “Christians Are free to worship as they want.”I am sure this is not Thus says the Lord..You cannot worship God as you want.Even in the O.T.God told the children of Israel how to approach Him.you remember the 2 sons of Aaron Nadad and Abihu who burned strange fire before God and they were killed by God in an instant Leviticus 10.Over and over God warned the children of Israel,”Don’t follow the Canaanites ,because you are a special people unto me”…Will continue
It does not matter when the event is held. People will still say is a christian carnival. people and Dominicans by extenstion need to wake up and realise God for who he is and dont be afraid to worship God wether it be carnival, easter or christmas.
It is funny but i see nothing wrong with that. Make a joyful noise onto the lord. Nothing wrong with having a street parade with gospel music wether it is held at Christmas, carnival summer. Those other pastors is pure hypocrite. Let those who not comfortable with other music and costume enjoy themselves and give an alternative. Get high on praise. I bet jesus would be on the middle enjoying. I dont k ow this pastor but he is thinking outside the box and i like.
I am not a born as yet, which I am hoping soon. I believe in Christians shinning the light. Christians should not be joking togeather with people who is worshiping the devil. God and the devil does not mix, they should me ashamed of themselves. God will have their reward for them. You can’t be among this mist.
Personally speaking I don’t think there is any thing wrong with the church dancing on the street during carnival or whenever they chose to do so. However, I think people need to judge their motives and ask why? I find the pastor’s explanation does not make much sense. I have never seen any scripture that says go ye into the world and dance and worship on the streets. What I have seen is go into the world and “preach.” Why? Because the purpose of preaching is to win the lost where as the purpose of worship and dance is unto the Lord and the Lord is not on the street. In fact Jesus warned that “when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen” Matt. 6:6. Later in that same passage He said is the Pagans and hypocrites that do things to be seen on man. Another thing is, with the way the church has corrupted themselves with Skerritism people don’t respect them. Some of the same that want to worship on the street were worshipping Skerrit
Well I don’t Think the intention was for it to be a Christian version of carnival. The bible does say abstain from all appearance of evil. Which is to say the fact that it is being perceived as that is not a good look. We dont want to hinder anybody or discourage them from coming to the Lord if we are acting just like the world…the pastor should just take a humble approach and apologize to whomever he might have offended and not get on the defensive…be christlike..be humble…God Bless #judgenot
All you can dance in street praising God but all you mouth shut with all the corruption that goin on in Dominica eh.. damn hipocrites! You people are fake Christians.
Great activity. We need to give God praise while he gives us breath. Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord!
This events could be held at Christmas or Easter time, not at carnival time.
Good idea but wrong timing
Wisdom is so important in everything we do
Do not let your good be evil spoken off
I really missed this event. Hats off to all those who attended. Keep dancing before the Lord as long as he gives you breath.
LMAO!!!
Que the hypocritical outrage by people who do worst.
Even the obeah man,the witch,the voodoo man,the cult man, the corrupt politician does his wickedness too, and uses God’s name in the commess!!!!!
You Mr Benjamin needs to explain to the people what you mean by “One by can worship God as one pleases”!