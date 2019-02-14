Dominican pastor Gerard Benjamin has rejected the criticism that a ‘dance in the street’ activity organized by gospel team, Remnant in Roseau, was their “own version of carnival.”

The event, which was held last weekend, featured Christian dancers and worship groups from different churches coming together to dance and worship on the streets of Roseau.

The march started at Windsor Park Stadium and ended on the river bank between the two bridges. The event was said to be based on a vision of a young lady who saw people worshiping in the streets with their hands up praising the Lord.

The programme included a number of ministries and dances and featured Pastor Gerard Benjamin as the main speaker.

He spoke on the topic, “It’s more than just a dance”. He stated that there were pastors who did not support the event and stopped their church members from attending while others went as far as saying that the event was the Christians’ own version of carnival.

Benjamin insisted that there is no such thing as a Christian version of carnival or a Christian street jump up. He said Christians are free to worship the Lord as they please and whenever they choose to do so. He added that if the Lord calls him to minister on carnival Monday, he will take a system and go by the roadside on carnival Monday and preach a sermon.

“The Lord does not suspend his works on any given day and therefore, his people should not, God is a God of warfare and the Christian people will continue to fight and rise and make the word of God known,” Benjamin declared.