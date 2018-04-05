Jennifer Daniel, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs in Trinidad & Tobago confessed to being responsible for the OAS vote bacchanal – a word used to describe drama in Trinidadian slang.

Phillip-Spencer, who was Trinidad’s representative at the OAS meeting where Dominica sought to have its OAS fees waived, maintained that he had only followed orders. Dominica’s government seemed to believe that it would be an easily granted request for a waiver of fees considering the difficult time for the country following the ravages of Hurricane Maria -Trinidad seemed to think otherwise by being the only country to oppose. The Prime Minister of Trinidad, Dr. Keith Rowley, had stated that this action was contrary to Trinidad’s position and requested an investigation into the matter.

Today it was revealed that Daniel submitted a written report conceding blame for the incident according to CNC3 Trinidad.

The Prime Minister of Trinidad read from the report quoting Daniel as saying: “I failed to follow the matter to the minister as is standard procedure and as I am accustomed to.”

