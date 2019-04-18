UPDATE: Pilot dies in plane crash in Dominica

Dominica News Online (DNO) has received confirmation that the pilot, who was the lone occupant of the Cessna aircraft which crashed in Dominica on Thursday morning, died in the crash.

A source told DNO earlier this afternoon that photographers had been sent to the site to photograph the body before it was recovered from the wreckage.

DASPA CEO, Benoit Bardouille said this morning that the plane, which was traveling from Martinique to Guadeloupe, crashed in a wooded about 4.5 miles west of the Douglas Charles airport.

Later reports placed the site of the crash in the Syndicate area.

Bardouille said French authorities had informed DASPA that they had lost contact with the small aircraft 6 miles off Douglas-Charles airport in Dominica and needed help from Dominica in locating it.