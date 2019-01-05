The Pioneer Preparatory Primary students have been equipped with BBC Micro:bits through a kind donation from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC).

With funding from the Universal Service Fund, the NTRC donated approximatly $ 50,200.00 worth of ICT equipment to the school. This is in keeping with the school’s objective to integrate Digital Technology in the classroom.

Executive Director of the NTRC, Mr. Craig Nesty handed the ICT equipment to the principal and students at the Pioneer Preparatory on Friday February 8th, 2019. During the presentation, Mr. Nesty spoke to the students of role and functions of the NTRC, and he went on further to explain the role the NTRC plays in the management of the Universal Service Fund, which is designed to provide services to rural areas, to people who are differently abled and to introduce new technology into Dominica. He said that the NTRC was pleased to have received a proposal from Pioneer Prep that was aligned to this vision.

“The Micro:bit”, Mr. Nesty explained, “is a tiny programmable computer, designed to make learning and teaching easy and fun. From dancing robots to banana keyboards, your micro: bit has all the features you need to code awesome stuff – the possibilities are endless! Mr. Nesty encouraged the students to participate in the microbit global challenge. Pioneer preparatory school now joins over 1 million British students where micro computers have been provided for middle and primary school students in Britain”.

He closed with a quote from famous deceased poet, Maya Angelou: “People will forget what you said and what you did but people will never forget how you made them feel”. The NTRC wants to make you feel empowered to create, innovate and cultivate new ideas and solutions that would lead to a better world. Think Big and Build!

Students of the Pioneer Preparatory Primary School expressed their gratitude to the NTRC for their kind donation. According to Nakisai, a student, “it is an honour to accept your generous gift, it will help build our education in many different ways.” He added, “this contribution is so much, and we will take care of the gift and use it well.”

Another student noted that, “the ICT equipment will increase the fun educations at school. The teachers have problems getting worksheets on time, but with new printer, laptops, hard drives and even a desk top, we will have an advantage”.

He said he envisions more engaging and exciting classes.

The Micro:bit is a pocket-sized computer 70 times smaller and 18 times faster than the original BBC Micro computers used in schools. It has 25 red LED lights that can flash messages and be used to create games.