The Plant Quarantine Unit in Dominica has suspended the importation of fruits from Spain and Italy due to the outbreak of the oriental fruit-fly reported in these countries.

Head of the Plant Quarantine Unit, Nelson Laville, said during a media interview recently, that the some of the fruits banned include grapes and apples.

“Last week as well, we were informed by our partners through our networks that there was an outbreak of oriental fruit-fly in Spain and Italy and for that reason we have suspended the import of fruits from Spain and Italy, “he said.

Laville continued, “We don’t usually import fruits directly from Spain and Italy but we have a very active trade with Guadeloupe and Martinique and they import fruits from Spain and Italy,”

He is advising persons not to import or purchase those fruits until the pest is under control.

“It’s not to say we are going to be without grapes and apples for the Christmas season. [There are] alternate sources such as Chile, the United States, Canada who also produce those things,” Laville stated. “We are advising persons not to purchase for now until the all clear and the pest is under control.”

Laville mentioned further that this fruit-fly also has 300 hosts which include citrus, avocadoes and bananas.

He indicated that no permits will be issued to importers who wish to import fruits from Spain and Italy.

“This is not an indefinite restriction,” he said. “Eventually when the situation is under control, we will re-evaluate the decision. But presently, there is a restriction. So, we are not issuing any permits to importers who wish to import fruits with the origin of Italy and Spain, and that includes grapes, pears, and apples,” Laville remarked.