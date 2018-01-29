PM Browne accuses UNDP of ‘taking all the credit’ in BarbudaAntigua Observer - Monday, January 29th, 2018 at 11:56 AM
Gaston Browne, Prime Minister, on Friday accused a team from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) of “taking all the credit” for repair work to homes in Barbuda after only contributing “a few sheets of plywood.” This according to Antigua Observer.
The incident, which has now gained widespread attention in Antigua and Barbuda, occurred in Barbuda when Browne was there for a tour of homes, the roofs of which were repaired, and for a launch ceremony.
During the tour he saw ‘UNDP-China Aid’ stickers on homes on which the government had worked. The stickers bore two logos; one logo was that of the UNDP and the other said ‘China Aid.’
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
so because the house has a sticker on it, that means they take all the credit? when i see a performance car part sticker on a car, i dont assume the make of that performance part is taking all the credit for the car. I just kow that that car is SUPPOSED to have a piece of machinery from that maker. But the car is still a nissan or a toyota or whatever. Politicians should be HUMBLE and not look for these little instances to glorify themselves.
Actually he reminded me of our PM. Bold and love to take credit. If I were Gaston Browne I would just put my Antigua Labour Party Logo next to the UNDP logo. That we would all be happy opportunist!!! but I would not send them away at all.
This man is the Caribbean Donald Trump and have the same mentality of Lennox linton.The only difference he is prime minister, a millionaire,and educated which Linton will never be. Arrogant and obnoxious
To be brutally honest “Civil servant”, we ought to be mindful that perception is always susceptible to bias and influenced by the environment e.g mass media. In Dominica our leader oftentimes seeks personal gratification. Even in the recently distributed funds to farmers, many expressed gratitude to our leader, it has become a norm. I am not an advocate for Mr. Linton and he is quite capable at expressing himself. But it would be interesting to get to know the man personally (looks are deceiving) as we are all aware of people who are very good and managing emotions and perceptions. With respect to the US and its politics, most of us fell in love of the Obamas and seem quite offended by Trump, justifiable so, but the Americans supported it. Trump in all is bluntness reciprocates the hard lined american. Never judge a book by its cover, the Anti Christ will be just the same loving caring person and many will be deceived as is written
This man is the Caribbean Donald Trump and have the same mentality of Lennox linton.The only difference he is prime minister, a millionaire,and educated which Liston will never be. Arrogant and obn