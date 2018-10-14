Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will receive an honorary Doctorate from the Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in recognition of his leadership and advocacy on climate change.

A release from the Office of the Prime minister issued on Sunday 14th October, states that President of the University, Dr. Ken Gormley, will confer the Degree of Humane Letters on the Dominican prime minister on October 16, 2018 during a ceremony at the Charles J. Dougherty Ballroom on the university campus.

Skerrit announced shortly after the catastrophic damage inflicted on Dominica by Hurricane Maria in October 2017, just two years after Tropical Storm Erika wreaked substantial havoc on the island, that his government was embarking on a mission to make Dominica the world’s first climate-resilient nation. That same year, he established the Climate Resilient Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD), a task force designed to execute this vision.

According to an article on the website of Duquesne university, immediately following the conferment ceremony, Skerrit will deliver a lecture on “Building Climate Resilient Countries” as part of the University’s ‘Integrity Creation of Leadership’ series.

“Prime Minister Skerrit will discuss how you rebuild and reconstruct in a manner that makes a country resilient to these catastrophes and these natural disasters,” said Dr. Gerald Boodoo, Director of the Center for African Studies. “And that is more than simply physical buildings. It’s also in terms of education, how people go about thinking about their relationship to the environment and to the land. It’s also about political governance, what structures are going to be put into place and how people are going to get access to, as well as the financial means to, what’s creating these new contexts and buildings.”

Duquesne is a private Catholic university which was founded in 1878. It is consistently ranked among the nation’s top Catholic universities for its award-winning faculty and tradition of academic excellence. Duquesne, a campus of nearly 9,500 graduate and undergraduate students, has been nationally recognized for its academic programs, community service and commitment to sustainability.

Duquesne University’s honorary degrees are awarded to individuals in recognition of distinguished service and commitment to the institution, humanity and academia. Honorary degrees are also conferred on individuals who have made valuable intellectual contributions to society and the world.

This is the second doctorate degree conferred on the Prime Minister in two years. In February 2016, Lovely Professional University of India conferred the Doctor of Letters degree on Prime Minister Skerrit “in recognition of his desire to build international harmony among nations and for his outstanding public services and excellent governance.”

Skerrit has been in Government for the past 18 years. He was first elected to parliament in 2000. He served as a government minister for three years and as Prime Minister for the last 15 years.