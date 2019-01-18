Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said over the years teachers in Dominica have made phenomenal strides under the Labour Party Administration.

Skerrit stated during a recent radio interview, “If you look back from when I became the Minister for Education to now and where the teachers were and where they are now, teachers in Dominica have made phenomenal strides under this administration,” he said

The Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT) has voiced concern as it relates to the lack of appointment for teachers. In this regard, Skerrit revealed that his government intends to create additional positions for teachers, “and so we have asked the Ministry of Education to look at how many teachers we have who were not appointed and to advise us on how many positions we need to create to appoint those teachers. So, we are committed to this.”

He mentioned further that the issue of salary is a matter for bargaining arrangements and negotiations, “but the fact is no matter how much money, in my view, you give a teacher you will never adequately compensate that teacher.”

The prime minister, who was a teacher before entering politics, said there are 2 percent of teachers he believes should not be in teaching anymore but the vast majority of them are doing an exceptional job.