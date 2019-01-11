PM Skerrit blames opposition for delay in electoral reformDominica News Online - Friday, January 11th, 2019 at 9:29 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, is blaming certain actions by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) for the delays in the process for the implementation of Electoral Reform in Dominica.
He said recently, that the only entity showing interest in proceeding with Electoral Reform is the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Administration.
“This opposition with this movement or whatever you call it, the opposition party used that entity to file an injunction in the courts, preventing the government from seeking parliamentary approval to the amendments, so that is where we are,” he said.
According to Skerrit, the Parliament needs to give to the electoral commission, the legal authority to issue the National ID Cards and to go through the process that it has to engage the electoral reform.”
“As you all know we went to the Parliament, there was a riotous situation and in the judgement and the wisdom of the government in the Parliament, we decided to withdraw the Bill and to go through a process of consultation,” Skerrit stated.
He continued, “We had a consultation, we wrote to various stakeholders asking them to submit certain recommendations. There was nothing substantive coming from them.”
That notwithstanding, he indicated that listening to radio programmes and listening to comments about the draft Bills, “we removed certain sections of the Amendments.”
Skerrit indicated that the only thing the country needs now is the legal authority to allow the commission to make those changes, to effect Electoral Reform and to start the process.
The CCM has been actively advocating for electoral reform for free and fair elections in Dominica since January 2018, through its weekly radio programme, a public education campaign and a number of public protests against such issues as the government’s proposed amendment to the Elections Act.
17 Comments
PM so much crimes in this country you should be looking at with that handout and that laziness you create in this country take care of that problem first lazy skerrit and his cabal must go
Skerrit u are waste of time u lie so much u cannot even remmember the things u say everytime u open your mouth is another one .U must go Dominicans fed u with your XXXXXXXX.
If Deception; Lies and Propaganda were scholastic requirements for the issuance of PhD’s (fake or real) this double (Dr) would have been bestowed the most in the world “hate the dog but tell it it’s teeth are white” give the guy credit for perfecting the art. You own the majority in Parliament garcon (the “I” have it) it was your coco-marcque and attempt at legalizing TREATING which caused honest Dominicans to defeat the bill that you and you dishonest band of parliamentarians tried to force upon us. Let me warn you bro Dominica will never have a dictator or PM for life which we know is entrenched in your delusional mind; but then again “what do you expect from an empty Bag of Coals but Dust”.
It is time we Dominican wake up and get rid of this Fake Skerrit and his bunch of immature 18 ministers. So many weird ministers and they still cant get Dominica on the right path to development. We need change in Domininca, we need new faces and professionals and what we see before us who are competent in the UWP Team under its leader Hon. Lennox Linton and his trusted professional Team.
It is time this comical Labour Party gets out of our states business. They have failed us.
Only a lampoon leader constantly blames others. Double doctorate dude its time to man up. and lead
Skerrit the delay is DELIBERATE.. It’s because DLP, the Electoral Commission are not trustworthy. Who can trust these bodies to go abroad and do things above board? And can you all go to all countries a road where Dominicans live?
But Electoral Reform is not your possession that the people want from you,it belongs to the people of Dominica! You may well see thousands of Dominicans asking for what is the foundation block of their democracy. And you must stop the Lies!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
What a mental contortionist our M.P. is. The opposition are not delaying electoral reform. They do not want him to legalise the reforms HE wants to push through enabling him to crook us again. No Sir, you are so disingenuous even Belzebub have trouble keeping up with you.
Why is this man saying this things its not only the group mentioned but some of his own people who sees their is a need to clean the voters list.
What’s wrong with skerrit boy listen to the electorates, they put you there.
Time Dominicans take Skerrit out of there..the result is just too poor for so long. By now we can be certain that this PM takes the majority of Dominicans for Granted..but the power remains with the ppl.
Dominica is largely a Christian country, where the people believe in the existence of God. Most Dominicans were taught the basic tenets of Christian living “thou shall not lie””. Unless the Christian community comes out openly and publicly denounce Skerrit’s BLATANT LIES, we are already supervising a decaying society which will further damage the country more than Skerrit has done with bad leadership. He is a bad example to our children. He is a bad example to the country.He prides himself as an inveterate and impulsive/compulsive liar.Where are the pastor’s,priests, bishops .The country is sinking.OMG.This man can lie!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
Why is this Prime Minister so dishonest the injunction he referred to is to prevent the Government from calling a general election without the issuance of voters ID cards and cleansing of the voters list. It is not to stall the process of electoral reform . In other words give us electoral reform before any election can be called. The Government simply has to go to parliament and pass law to give the electoral commission the authority to issue voters ID cards
Lying has become Skerrit’s mantra..The thing is some Labourites believe his lies!!!
Lies!!! Lies!!! and more Lies!!!!!
Is Electoral Reform Skerrit’s personal possession?
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Mr. skerrit you LIE.You said with your own mouth “no law no constitution can prevent you from doing whatever you want, how comes now the CCM and the opposition preventing you from doing what you want.Another lie. liars have no memory and you are exhibiting just that.skerrit is better than Columbus
The main condition for electoral reform should be when Skeritt stop importing illegal overseas voters. The overall integrity of the elections process is already diminished as a result of Skeritt’s quid pro quo bribes. Let Dominicans who reside in Dominica determine who should govern the country.
Skerrit your favorite thing to do is to tell us what the UWP is at fault for. Tell us oh mighty king skerrit….. are you guilty of any wrong other than storing all the millions you have amassed in the foreign banks?
What?? Skerrit you can’t be serious! I’m getting really fed up now with your constant lies and political spin. Let me tell you something , your are thief and a con man. That’s it, full stop. You can twist it and turn it as much as you like – we will get you out of here. That’s not a threat but a promise!
Always blame someone else for your corrupt system,Skerrit your a scam and a con,I have been to meetings where tickets were distributed to people to come back and vote,i have proof.know of people who left over 20 years ago and were paid to come and vote,stop your lies man,supported you before but can’t continue this corrupt system.