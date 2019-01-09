PM Skerrit condemns notion of ‘Red Clinic’ attendees being beggarsDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 at 5:51 PM
Prime Minister Skerrit has condemned what he describes as forces at work “to besmirch and undermine the good name of Dominica in the eyes of the region and the world.”
In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the prime minister said, “the sight of hundreds of persons outside the Office of the Prime Minister seeking an audience with the Prime Minister to discuss matters of personal, community and national interest, can be seen from different perspectives.”
Skerrit’s statement comes against the background of photos of these people circulating on social media, some of them bearing text which is critical of the Red Clinic, an avenue through which members of the public can seek assistance from the prime minister.
“I take strong abjection and serious offense to the interpretation of this as Dominicans being hungry and desperate for food and coming to the office of the Prime Minister for a pittance,” the Prime Minister said in his statement. “Nothing could be further from the truth and I unreservedly apologize to all those who were defamed and insulted by the portrayal of them as such.”
Skerrit said what happened on Wednesday was indicative of an open door policy which he instituted since he became prime minister where Dominicans can have as much access to him as any other person, foreigner or otherwise, who has a reason to meet with the prime minister.
He concedes that “the scene outside of the office of the Prime Minister today, Wednesday January 9th, was particularly unfortunate and unsightly.” He said he assumed that following the holiday season, many people wanted to meet with the Prime Minister “and they all came on the day they know his doors are thrown wide open.”
The statement continues, “I take strong objection to the notion that people come to their Prime Minister to beg. That is wrong! It is offensive and degrading!”
The Prime Minister’s full statement is posted below:
4 Comments
Thats exactly what they are doing and you have no shame to have Dominica in that state. Skerrit shows syntoms of a man who did not have love and attention of his mother and father when he was a kid and getts a high on the amount of people coming to worship him. This is nothing but a disgrace and yes they are beggars. There should be social services in place and help provided per set standards. You cannot sit in your office and decide what who and how you helping people with thier personal life. That is a misuse of state funds, abuse of power, circumvention of the parliamentary established social department and abuse of state resources. Two many soft people in this place allowing PM do that nonesense. Skeritt cannot use state resources for some like this. A prime minister using office as a charitable organization and no one telling him that should be illegal. The whole country should show up for help every Wednesday. Look a place.
This is just a fraction of the mammoth crowd that was at the Red Clinic today. Very clear evidence that Skerrit and his MISLEADERS have turned Dominica into a mendicant society like Chavez did to Venezuela.
Do we still have a Social Welfare Division with its staff?
He (Skerrit) has made them (the people) poor, and very poor,even indigent, then the deceiptful soul wants praises for dishing out $$$$$$ to them!! This is evil by another name.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
That’s ashame on a leader to have the citizens in such predicament.Skerrit you should be ashame of yourself and the office of Prime Minister,but apparently you are a man of no shame.The world can see what you are doing to the people, you are exposed now.The lies are being exposed.
after 14 years as PM you overwhelmed. The scene you witnessed PM is in fact what you encouraged to display one’s love and support for YOU,,,and the dlp!
ok….let me use my imagination…..
dlp wins a landslide victory…….you will have to either leave your door open everytime or shut it down for ever.
reap your fruits ……..how does it taste?
Lovely Domiinca!!!