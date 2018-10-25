Employees have been told to remain at home as Tropical Storm Kirk draws nearer to the island.

State-owned DBS Radio reported moments ago that it had received information from Prime Minister Skerrit that there will be no work today as Dominica prepares for the projected passage of the storm later today.

“The general public is hereby advised that today, Thursday, September 27th will not be a working day, in light of Tropical Storm Kirk. Please be guided accordingly,” the prime minister also wrote on his Facebook page.

Skerrit announced on Wednesday night that there would be no school today.

At 5 am, Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 13.5 North and longitude 58.3 West or 224 miles or 360 kilometers east south-east of Dominica.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph and extend 140 miles to the north and east of the center of the system.

Kirk is moving west north-westward near 16 mph.

On the forecast track, the center is projected to move south of Dominica, near to or over Martinique, later this afternoon into evening.