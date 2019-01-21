Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, is giving former opposition member Joseph Isaac thumbs up for his contribution so far as part of the DLP administration.

Isaac won the Roseau Central seat as a United Workers Party (UWP) candidate in the last general election but cut all ties with the party in April 2018 saying he was becoming an independent member of parliament.

He accused the UWP of not acting in the best interest of Dominica and said he was tired of tribal politics.

In April 2018, Skerrit announced the reshuffle of his cabinet and among the major changes, was a new Ministry for the MP for Roseau Central.

Isaac is now the Minister for The Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal.

And Prime Minister Skerrit announced on a radio programme that he is very pleased with Isaac’s performance.

“I can say to you that he has been making and will continue to make a very positive contribution to the government’s deliberations…,” he said.

He continued, “I have always said sitting on the government side and looking at the opposition, that really, the only person who appeared to have been serious about the country and making a contribution to national development was Joseph Isaac.”

Skerrit stated that days after Hurricane Maria, Isaac did come to his office to offer his services.

“He was the only member of the opposition who reached out to me as Prime Minister…,” he remarked. “I thought that was exceptional.”

He said the government has seen, for example, the implementation on the ban of styrofoam and certain items made of plastic and have also developed the National Resilience Development Strategy on which his government is making strides with regard to Dominica’s forests.

“There are a number of very important programmes that we have been able to achieve with his contributions since he came in,” Skerrit noted.

“I have always maintained that I am prepared to embrace and to work with anybody who is prepared to put country before self and party,” the prime minister stated. “And somebody who is serious about nation building and I have done so on numerous occasions.”