Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has hinted that his government has already engaged in other opportunities that could match the contribution that Ross University made to the economy of Dominica.

The prime minister was at the time announcing the news of the university’s departure from Dominica just hours before Adtalem Global Education Inc, the owner of Ross, told Barbadians that their country would be the school’s new home.

“I am satisfied that the government has already engaged in other opportunities that could in the end, the medium to long-term almost match the contribution that Ross made to the economy of Dominica over the last 40 years,” the prime minister said as he tried to soften the impact of the major economic blow that the loss of Ross had dealt the country.

“We have some ideas for the north and at the appropriate time we will share those ideas with our stakeholders, but I am concerned, but I have great hope for future prospects,” the prime minister stated.

Skerrit told those who were directly affected that the world has not ended, “it’s far from that.”

“There will be other opportunities and we will meet with you very soon,” he promised.

He admitted that this is not the news that the country would like to hear about the closure of Ross University, “but that’s life, we have to move on.”

Skerrit wished Ross University continued success and said that his government is looking forward to continue working with them on a number of fronts.