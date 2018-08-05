PM Skerrit hints at other opportunities to match RossDominica News Online - Sunday, August 5th, 2018 at 12:41 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has hinted that his government has already engaged in other opportunities that could match the contribution that Ross University made to the economy of Dominica.
The prime minister was at the time announcing the news of the university’s departure from Dominica just hours before Adtalem Global Education Inc, the owner of Ross, told Barbadians that their country would be the school’s new home.
“I am satisfied that the government has already engaged in other opportunities that could in the end, the medium to long-term almost match the contribution that Ross made to the economy of Dominica over the last 40 years,” the prime minister said as he tried to soften the impact of the major economic blow that the loss of Ross had dealt the country.
“We have some ideas for the north and at the appropriate time we will share those ideas with our stakeholders, but I am concerned, but I have great hope for future prospects,” the prime minister stated.
Skerrit told those who were directly affected that the world has not ended, “it’s far from that.”
“There will be other opportunities and we will meet with you very soon,” he promised.
He admitted that this is not the news that the country would like to hear about the closure of Ross University, “but that’s life, we have to move on.”
Skerrit wished Ross University continued success and said that his government is looking forward to continue working with them on a number of fronts.
So he has a plan. In order to achieve that plan the site, Ross Uni will have to be purchased by the government
and maintained in order to attract new tenants for the site. That will cost money, where’s that coming from?
Also now Ross has gone I cannot see the hotels that are promised ever materalising.
The country needs a change, either in leadership or in party.
A promise is a comfort to a FOOL. But this time we have a blind promise that Skerrit cannot mention by name. In fact it is such a blind promise that not even Ian that is always being fooled by Skerrit will be fooled again. Skerrit if you cannot fool Ian with this false news I don’t know who you can foos
Time for deliverables instead of hinting. Hinting does not make /provide for the citizens of this country, only deliverables do.
What opportunities can Skerrit come with to match Ross or even come close to the thousands of us Ross gave an income to? I do hope he is not going to fool the people of Dominica about converting Ross into the site for the so called international airport he said that would start next year. This man is such a prolific liar that I just can’t trust a thing he says or does. But Dominicans better remember that Melville Hall was chosen based on studies of the entire island, way back in 1944 and the site where Ross is was always there. So Skerrit better think twice if he thinks this lie is going to hold any water
Come on my peps, stop being so pessimistic. Please see the Ross departure as an opportunity; can we? Dominica has opportunities for research, not just teaching. We have geologic and botanic resources that can be used to attract universities for research on the island. that is something that is being done in central and south america. we can also get into the game. we need the ross university location for a jet airport. I see skeritt as a visionary on such matters.
This goes to all negative people who blame everything on the PM, stop blaming the man for everything that is going wrong, you all Have yourself and your mouth to control, blame yourself.
Learn to speak life, positive thoughts and stop pointing fingers at the man.
@Jacinta – You must be one of those people who believe that in that mysticism thing that uttering positive words into the atmosphere will somehow conjure up something positive out of the randomness of the air.
Listen and listen well – The only entity who is capable of creating something out of nothing by just speaking it into existence is GOD ALMIGHTY ALONE.
The mere sound waves produced by your vocal cords vibrating the air around it resulting in the generation of various audible sounds at varying frequencies from your mouth won’t bring any tangible thing that was non-existent into existence (especially on its own).
Such flawed concepts have their genesis from the occult world.
Sarckway sor sot. When the banks come knocking on the property owners doors “voice of life” and “positive thoughts” will prevent foreclosures. Sati beff 🐂🐃
I was waiting for that. I knew this would come. True to form he comes up with a good dose of rethoric and propaganda. Skerrit, I don’t believe a word you are saying. You are a serial liar. You need to resign from office in the interest of the country! By the way, what happened to your brother in crime Maduro?
I call for the immediate resignation of Roosvelt Skerrit and his entiry cabinet, EFFECTIVE NOW
When you know that the people you voted for are giving you the SHAFT and you keep voting for those people you deserve to get the SHAFT from them, it is your fault if they give you the SHAFT! If you love getting SHAFTED vote for them again in the up-coming election.
Let’s assess this in a realistic way, and what way is that? Based on track record of course.
And what the track record of the current administration unfortunately indicate, is that believing any positive outcome would come out of those words of reassurance WITHIN A TIMEFRAME THAT MATTERS, would be nothing but naive.
I suspect what he wants to do is buy off Ross’s facilities, get students from god knows where, and rename it to dog-last Charles Skeritt school of medicine. Deep down inside that wicked man well happy Ross left so that he could turn existence from an external entity to a government controlled agency.
The PM wanted to save face. His promises were vacuous at best., nothing specific. Why does he continue to endeavor taking the citizens on wild goose chases? The people need commitments and not promises . Come with the documents as evidence to your utopian promises. The citizens well want this dystopian life to end. The PM and his noisy, bellicose Cabinet colleagues live in exquisite opulence while many indigent Dominicans don’t have a clue where their next meal is coming from. Mr. Skerrit’s time, at the apex of government, has long expired. The country needs visionary leadership, with fresh ideas and short, medium and long term strategic plans, to revitalize the economy and re-energize the populace. The nurses, the port workers, the teachers, the unemployed can take no more.
Dear mr. Skerrit, you have lost all credibility Sir. You will have my ear when you come with something concrete. You are aware, I hope that the people you are talking to do not need you as a leader. They will happily work with someone else if it suits their purpose.
Roosevelt stop lying, you are a damn confounded liar; what can you get to match Ross University, today that you could not have gotten while Ross operated in Dominica?
You can fool idiots like yourself, and Man bite Dog, but anybody in Dominica listening to the noise your useless fart makes is a fool!
You cannot get squat; if you could you would have brought whatever it is long prior to Ross leaving. If you are insinuating another medical school that is not going to happen; not unless it is the one the late Rosie Douglas, Ambrose, you and others said the University of Louisiana was going to set up in Dominica.
After you all told that lie twenty-three (23) years ago; the University of Louisiana went on nation wide Television in the United States and denied they ever planed on building university in Dominica.
Remember Ambrose went on Marpin Television and told our nation, by the time “we left Louisiana we did not know what hit us.”
And let me remind Roosevelt, while the University of Louisiana was going to come to Dominica, they were also getting one from Canada.It seems to me that the St. Lawrence River, when it left Canada twenty-three years ago with the Canadian University, it deviated somewhere along the way and it never made it to Dominica.
That crap Roosevelt is talking now is a form calming psychology, the bigger the lie is the more believable, so said Adolph Hitler. I understand there is a Dominican doctor who wanted to open his medical school in Dominica, the problem with that might be recruiting of students.
The reality is for that to work; his university in Dominica would have to be affiliated with some medical School in America: His Health Science curriculum would have to be the as taught in the United States. He would also have to have hospitals that would allow them to do their internship.
Graduating in Dominica does not mean employment in America. The FSE must be taken/passed!
Dominica is Bless no matter if Ross or no Ross
Dominican very strong people and i admire alot
No matter what they will always find away
God is good Dominica is good
You are a fool!
The only way you and your political friends always find is a trip to Skerrits red clinic. Shame on you!!!!
Dominica is Blessed!!! That’s a FACT. but we are also infested with Foolish elements. Its always the foolish elements in society, whom continues to destroy the very nectar… a nation NEEDS, to propel its way forward…And there should be NO EXCUSES to DEFEND the FOOLISH!!! PERIOD!!!
Tell the landlords dat when the banks starts knocking on heir door for payment; Tell Ross staff that; when they are unable to pay their mortgage.
God bless dominica
lets stop this political garbage about DFP, DLP and UWP
Leaders after politics there will be dominica and remember we are all God’s creation
No, that man HAS to go. To late of this togetherness. When he is gone, we talk again.
Have you all ever seen Skerrit’s face as it is in the above photo?The man as PM can’t even talk for himself. A Tony that has to talk for a moo moo PM?
Ross Gone, Skerrit Next!
Where The Wicked Rule The People MOURN
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
Ross Gone Skerrit Next!!!
Man you Skerrit are so shameless and embarrassed by your egregious failures that you are now reverting to arrant puffery? What are these opportunities?For 18years you never provided Dominicans with ANY opportunity other than to beg at a red Clinic,and you have opportunity now. You are lazy,and clearly non Prime Ministerial.Thanks God the Ground Swell to get you voted out is almost at it’s seam. Whether you call it tomorrow or next year, you are gone Ross Gone Skerrit Next!!!!
Hmmm .. won’t hold my Breath on this one …. why turn down what u see and Have for what u haven’t seen …
Best move was to work hand in hand with Ross and Develop new investments that could complement Ross students faculty and visiting Family ….
Building new Hotels
Building New Las Vegas strip ..
with no jobs and no foreigners is NOT going to WORK
Ironically that’s what was told to the guy that started Las Vegas…hence the famous term “If You Build It They Will Come” was coined. We now know the result.
Ross University grew while Dominica did not. #Hopelessness
Ben, your statement is terse but absolutely irrefutable. A former student of Ross University conveyed the same thought but not as succinctly as you have done. This despotic regime has jeopardized the livelihood of hundreds probably thousands because of lethargy and lack of foresight. They are expertly good at two things, blaming the Mr. Linton and the loyal opposition for everything that goes wrong, even though they have been in government for the last two decades. The other, they are good at destroying a good thing.
exactly. if you grow and mature while your friends don’t, you will find new friends at your comparable level and desired growth rate.