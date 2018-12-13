PM Skerrit holds bilateral meeting with Venezuelan Foreign MinisterVenezuelan Government media release - Thursday, December 13th, 2018 at 12:46 PM
Prime Minister Skerrit met on Monday December the 12th, with the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza.
According to an article in a Venezeulan Government online publication, the aim of the meeting was to strengthen “ties of friendship and cooperation between the Bolivarian Government and the Commonwealth of Dominica.”
The article adds that the meeting is part of the bilateral agenda held by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, in the land of Morocco, framed in the Intergovernmental Conference for the Adoption of the Global Compact for Orderly, Secure and Regular Migration.
“Likewise,” the article continues, “the Venezuelan Foreign Minister and the Prime Minister of Dominica, expressed their desire to keep working on the strengthening of trade and diplomatic relations between both nations.”
It concludes, “Arreaza attended the 40th anniversary of the Independence of the Commonwealth of Dominica in November, in which he expressed his gratitude and support for the people and Government of the Caribbean island to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”
In the absence of information regarding his whereabouts, there was some concern about Skerrit’s absence from parliament during the passage of the CREAD Bill.
9 Comments
Please note this nonsense from Skerrit`s Team my fellow Dominicans..” the aim of the meeting was to strengthen “ties of friendship and cooperation between the Bolivarian Government and the Commonwealth of Dominica.” What ties are there again to tie, when both these countries are deep in poverty, abused their respective states funds, unable to create any new developmental initiatives, or is it that Skerrit is there begging again from the crumbs of Venezuela to aid Dominica? Skerrit, please from Venezuela, please Go to Hell, Go to Hell. Go to hell. ..none of our Damn Business, you have sufficiently damaged and destroyed our Dominica enough. You and your hopeless corrupt Labour are worthless, clueless, and idiotic of the processes of social-economic development. Bin Bobol activities are too high on the agenda of your failed corrupt government activities, and your leadership is not one to be desired. Skerrit outside of the Bobol, corruption what have you done lately for Dominica. Nothing!
SKERRIT is a total waste of time…..Time for him to go.
SKERRIT left the Island when a very important bill of CREAD for Climate resilience in DA that he owned was brought into act in our parliament and went to Venezuela a failing country with a dictatorship empire to strength relationships…..SMDH
When we are expecting the monies for CREAD from INTL donor countries that does not support the dictatorial GOVT in Venezuela.
Every government official and diplomatic ambassador wear the lapel pin, flag, crest of their nation when making international representation or visiting a foreign country. Why is the Prime Minister of Dominica wearing a Venezuelan lapel pin on his jacket instead of Dominica lapel pin? Is he an agent of the Venezuelan Government?
@Truth Be Told – Excellent observation. I also have been wondering about that lapel pin on his jacket.
I don’t understand why the PM’s travel schedule is not released, especially as he ALWAYS seems to be out of Dominica! The Prime Minister’s web site is still “under development”, as it has been for the past couple of months. He has been absent from Parliament on several occasions this year, when major legislation is being tabled, whereabouts unknown. Until some other government or organisation issues a press release, that is! Not that he, personally, needs to present every piece of legislation but he should be there to support his ministers in their work. Also, isn’t it about time his travel expenses are placed in the public domain? This speaks to a complete lack of transparency. But then, I’m a mere foreign observer in a country where these items are in the public domain…or can be accessed through applied requests. Sad.
LMAO. So we are getting news of the prime ministers whereabouts from a foriegn press. Where is GIS. ” framed in the Intergovernmental Conference for the Adoption of the Global Compact for Orderly, Secure and Regular Migration.” A bunch of horse manure. I swear these folks create crap to give the impression they are making a difference mean time people catching thier behind. Look at CARICOM. A dominican student goes to study in Trinidad and has to buy a rturn ticket to prove when she is going home. You gp to study in the US. You buy a one way ticket cause school takes at least three years. Then they goo get photo ops get awards and come back home watch thier population beg and remain in perpetual misery.
What a joke,my question to Skerrit,if your so tight with Venezuela,why do you own property in the USA?Also Venezuela is sanctioned by the US,Venezuela cant do nothing for Dominica,Ask your supporters where would be a better life for them now,Venezuela or the USA?
The aim of the meeting was to strengthen “ties of friendship and cooperation- joke is how much stronger can these ties become? We have been having talks with Caracas since the 70’s
I often wonder!
@I often wonder – Padner, same thing I wondering. I tired see that phrase “strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation.”
Hence I want to know what does that phrase truly mean when used by these politicians and diplomats. What policy agendas are covertly hidden within that generalized phrase?
A similar phrase was used recently between the Chinese & Dominica signing of some $120 million dollar agreement.
Now couldn’t Skerrit have gone to “strengthen these ties of friendship & cooperation” after the CREAD bill parliament meeting was finished?
For the investigative journalists out there -> Find out WHY was it so necessary for Skerrit to be meeting with the Venezuelan foreign minister at the same time the CREAD bill was before parliament?