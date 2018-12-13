Prime Minister Skerrit met on Monday December the 12th, with the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza.

According to an article in a Venezeulan Government online publication, the aim of the meeting was to strengthen “ties of friendship and cooperation between the Bolivarian Government and the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

The article adds that the meeting is part of the bilateral agenda held by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, in the land of Morocco, framed in the Intergovernmental Conference for the Adoption of the Global Compact for Orderly, Secure and Regular Migration.

“Likewise,” the article continues, “the Venezuelan Foreign Minister and the Prime Minister of Dominica, expressed their desire to keep working on the strengthening of trade and diplomatic relations between both nations.”

It concludes, “Arreaza attended the 40th anniversary of the Independence of the Commonwealth of Dominica in November, in which he expressed his gratitude and support for the people and Government of the Caribbean island to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

In the absence of information regarding his whereabouts, there was some concern about Skerrit’s absence from parliament during the passage of the CREAD Bill.