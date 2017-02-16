Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit arrived in Guyana on Tuesday night for the Twenty-Eighth Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, which is being hosted under the Chairmanship of President David Granger on February 16-17.

Both men had on Tuesday attended the opening of the Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent and traveled to Guyana on the same flight.

Economic Development, Crime and Security and International Relations are among the key issues for discussion by CARICOM Heads of Government during the meeting.

Skerrit is the outgoing Chairman with Granger replacing him.

In his speech as outgoing Chairman, Skerrit spoke of the reality of climate change and its impact on the region.

“Hardly any of us in the Region has been untouched in some form by the effects of the phenomenon and this emphasizes the need for the implementation of the measures contained in the Paris Agreement,” he stated. “Of particular importance to us is the Green Climate Fund which has been established to assist in adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate change. It is critical that there must be relatively quick access to this Fund by those it is intended to assist. As laudable as it is, it will be of minimal impact, if disbursement is as sluggish as has been the experience with other institutions and agencies.”

He also pointed out to what he described as “the rising tide of nationalism across the globe” which he said is “supported by populist movements” and which “threatens the multi-lateral system as never before and does not portend well for small states.”

“Further, the concentrated attacks on our economies, whether through the withdrawal of correspondent banking services, listing our countries as non-cooperative tax jurisdictions or denigrating our citizenship by investment programmes, confirm that we are operating in an increasingly hostile international environment,” Skerrit said. “This is compounded by the fact that most of us have been graduated out of receiving concessional development financing; even though there has been some progress in mitigating the impact of this particular mechanism.”

He added, “Mr. Chairman, we must acknowledge that we stand a better chance of combatting and surviving the challenges, if we work closely together. This is why, therefore, we must take the necessary action to pursue vigorously those issues that would advance our integration movement. It is in our individual interest to act collectively. The helping hand and solidarity which we so willingly share in adversity must in the same spirit be extended to all other aspects of our integration. We must prepare ourselves to confront this era of uncertainty in global affairs with a flexibility and innovativeness built on the solid platform of integration, economic co-operation, human and social development, security co-operation and foreign policy coordination. To do less would be to deny the people of our Community the opportunity of living in a viable, prosperous and

safe society.”