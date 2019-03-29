PM Skerrit says Dominica on ‘clear growth’ path after Hurricane Maria

Prime Minister Roosevelt has said that Dominica has defied the odds and is on a clear growth trajectory Post Hurricane Maria.

He made that statement while addressing a high level meeting on Climate and Sustainability Development held at the United Nations in New York.

Two short years ago, the Prime Minister stood the the very same UN Chamber and declared an ‘international humanitarian emergency’ in Dominica, after an indirect strike by the Category 5 Hurricane Irma, followed a mere two weeks later, by a direct strike from the Category 5 Hurricane Maria- one of the most powerful storm systems ever recorded.

According to him, the hurricane literally reduced homes, schools, hospitals, roads, bridges, general infrastructure and Dominica’s economy to rubble. “In the space of a few hours, Maria wiped out 225% of Dominica’s GDP.” Skerrit stated.

“Dominica has defied the odds and we are on a clear growth trajectory,” he said. “Our national recovery has been led by the resilient and resourceful people of Dominica at home and abroad who were determined not to be defeated by the mighty forces of nature.”

He said those who saw Dominica in the dark days immediately after the hurricane asked out loud how or if we could ever recover.

“As a leader I was forced to face unprecedented and “unimaginable devastation,” of the economy, the natural and built environments and in the face of it all, to motivate a demoralized population,” he said.

The prime minister continued, “Today, I am happy to report that the Economic Commission of Latin American and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has predicted that the Dominican economy will grow by 9% this year. Our infrastructure is being rebuilt new homes and schools have gone up and a new modern hospital is under construction.”

He indicated that the new structures are being built stronger and better than before in order to make them more hurricane resistant.

Skerrit gratefully acknowledged the support of friends in the international community.

“From the seeds of Maria’s destruction, grew my Administration’s policy initiatives and actions to build the first climate resilient nation in the world and to usher Dominica into a bright future,” he noted.