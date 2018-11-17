Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit has said he believes that Dominica should not allow the prosecution of individuals for small quantities of Cannabis [Marijuana].

He was addressing the first National Consultation on Cannabis held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Friday.

“I believe fundamentally and ideologically, that we should not allow the prosecution of individuals for small quantities and having that on their record for their life time,” he stated. “I believe that is a thing we can deal with almost immediately as a nation towards the changing of the legislation in respect to that.”

Skerrit also believes that recognized Rastafarians who uses their herb as part of their ritual and religious processes should not be prosecuted.

“The issue of those who are recognized Rastafarians who use the herb as part of their ritual and religious processes, I believe that we can find consensus on these things to allow for the Rastafarian movement to properly, legally, without any fear of persecution or prosecution, to have access to this herb in a responsible manner,” Skerrit remarked.

He said more time for consultations is needed to discuss matters as it relates to cannabis.

“I think it is not a situation where the government is seeking to impose its like or dislikes on the society in respect to this matter,” he stated. “I believe once we get a sense there is consensus, there is an appreciation for the issues the government has the political will to take these matters to parliament and to effect necessary legislation to allow for these things to become operationalized.”

The national consultation on the use of Cannabis is the first of its kind to held in Dominica. It follows an announcement made Prime Minister Skerrit in his 2018 Independence Day address.

The decriminalization and legalization of the herb has been receiving increasing public attention and media attention in recent times.