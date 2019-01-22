PM Skerrit says international organizations imposing will on small countriesDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 at 1:48 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, is of the view that the country could be at a disadvantage if amendments were not made to the Offshore Banking Act.
The Amendments were approved in Parliament on Monday.
“The failure of the Parliament to bring these Amendments to Parliament could have serious repercussions for the way we do business in Dominica,” he said.
According to Skerrit, this affects the country’s ability to trade with the world, to be part of the financial system and to be part of the monetary systems of the world.
“They can stop you from transacting with US currency; they can strike you from dealing with the EUROS and the pound sterling and Canadian dollar and therefore your country would be a credit union,” he said.
He explained that one opposition member spoke about the CBI [Citizenship By Investment], “but I will say to her in the process of educating her that this is not about CBI, because Barbados does not have CBI, St Vincent and the Grenadines does not have CBI, Jamaica does not have CBI and all of us must comply,” Skerrit remarked. “So it’s not about CBI my friend.”
Meantime, Skerrit said he believes that the international organizations are imposing their will on people, even to the point that it impinges on the constitutions in the region.
“And I have said in the region, that we in the Caribbean, must not see this as a partisan issue,” he stated. “This is not a partisan issue. This is about our countries and impositions that are placed on every Caribbean country.”
Skerrit explained that in discussions with a representative of the IMF he mentioned that this world is imposing on, “poor, small jurisdiction like ours” and will have a serious repercussion on the country’s ability to create better opportunities for its people.
“We must not be so myopic, we must not be so closed minded about our duty and responsibility to our country,” Skerrit said.
The amended Act was unanimously passed in parliament on Monday.
In his own works – “poor, small jurisdiction like ours”. After 18 years we are poorer with no end in sight
In his own words – “poor, small jurisdiction like ours”. After 19 years we are poor with no end in sight. Something to think about.
More excuses for your poor report card. Quit the crying and get on with the job!
This is no secret Mr. Skerrit and this is not the first or the last time larger and more developed countries have tried, tries and will try to restrict smaller countries. My mind flashes back to the CBS interview with Mr. Linton and I remember shaking my head at the hypocritic interviewer leading the conversation one which degrades the CBI programme and the country. He made no mention of the US who thrived on their own investment residency programme which most of their investors come from the Middle East, Asia, UK and who has had their own issues with due diligence. I recall the CBI was not a concern to them when it was not more popular than the other programmes from the developed countries. But this just goes to show to inconsistencies of the matters of the world and the “care” these countries have for unity and prosperity for all.
This is an ongoing effort by Skeritt to continue using offshore banking as a safe haven for his overseas bank accounts. After 14 years of incompetent rule and an economy on brink of collapse , his only accomplishment is having millions of US dollars in foreign banks while Dominica has the third highest unemployment rate in the Caribbean. How can intelligent Dominicans with good conscience support this inept administration.
Skerrit, of course it has got to do with CBI and it has got to do with money laundering as well. You are involved in the sale of Dominican passports all over the world without applying due diligence. You have ruined Dominica’s good name within the world community.
I believe our Prime Minister is disingenuous when he says these measures have nothing to do with CBI programmes because the money streams of these programmes are implicated. It is not always clear what the sources of these monies are. They could be the proceeds of crime or money laundering for instance and this is why reputable banks, like the RBC want to distance themselves from either holding or transmitting such funds. His remark to the lady on the opposition side about educating her is arrogant and belittling and not one I would expect from the leader of my country.n