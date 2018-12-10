Members of the public may soon find it easier to conduct financial transactions in the public sector.

That’s because the government is thinking of implementing points of sale at various public sector organizations.

The world has clearly moved away from direct cash transactions but Dominica’s public service seems to be lagging behind. People are still conducting money transactions using cash, with public sector organizations.

However, speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony held on Friday, Dec 5, 2018, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said plans are afoot to ensure that the public service is modernized.

One of the first changes to be be implemented is the use of debit and credit cards instead of cash.

“Going forward we have to try to continue to make the public service more modern,” Skerrit said. “I will be rolling out in the near future, some new ideas I believe that we need to adopt in the conduct of public service.”

He continued, “For example, credit cards and debit cards have been in existence for several decades now and why is it that we cannot pay for government services using debit cards or credit cards?”

Skerrit added, “If we move into a paperless financial transaction, why should we not try to modernize and get the public service to be at the same level in terms of innovation?”

He emphasized that the world is moving away from cash.

“You go to China, for example, and all your payments are made with a cell phone,” he stated. “You go to the supermarkets and you pay with your cell phones…I think we need to seek to move to this era and this, in my mind, would make the public service more efficient. It will bring us more revenue and it will reduce on the voluminous amount of paper files which we have.”

The prime minister said he is also considering changing the working hours of public servants.

He did not say exactly how the hours will be altered but currently, public servants work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Monday and from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Tuesday to Friday.

Most public servants don’t work on the weekends except for front line workers like nurses, fire officers and police officers.

“We need to revisit the working hours, not the 8:00 am-4:00 pm,” he said.

“Could we not adopt a shift system?” he asked.

The prime minister explained that many people in the public service have children of school age and may not have the ability to pay for a caretaker. He pointed that we have moved away from the era of extended families where grandmothers would stay home and care for the children.

“We don’t have this,” Skerrit remarked. “And how do we get people to be productive but at the same time be able to take on their motherly and parental duties in a changing world?”

He also promised to move to improve the working conditions in the public service.

Pointing to complaints in the past that public servants are subjected to bad working environments, Skerrit mentioned the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), several healthcare facilities and police stations in several parts of the island, as some of the major areas of concern.

“We also have to look seriously at the conditions of work,” he said. “In the next few weeks we will roll out for you, at the public service, a comprehensive plan to provide better and more comfortable working accommodation for you.”