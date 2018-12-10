PM SKerrit seeks change in financial transactions, working hours, in public serviceDominica News Online - Monday, December 10th, 2018 at 8:24 AM
Members of the public may soon find it easier to conduct financial transactions in the public sector.
That’s because the government is thinking of implementing points of sale at various public sector organizations.
The world has clearly moved away from direct cash transactions but Dominica’s public service seems to be lagging behind. People are still conducting money transactions using cash, with public sector organizations.
However, speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony held on Friday, Dec 5, 2018, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said plans are afoot to ensure that the public service is modernized.
One of the first changes to be be implemented is the use of debit and credit cards instead of cash.
“Going forward we have to try to continue to make the public service more modern,” Skerrit said. “I will be rolling out in the near future, some new ideas I believe that we need to adopt in the conduct of public service.”
He continued, “For example, credit cards and debit cards have been in existence for several decades now and why is it that we cannot pay for government services using debit cards or credit cards?”
Skerrit added, “If we move into a paperless financial transaction, why should we not try to modernize and get the public service to be at the same level in terms of innovation?”
He emphasized that the world is moving away from cash.
“You go to China, for example, and all your payments are made with a cell phone,” he stated. “You go to the supermarkets and you pay with your cell phones…I think we need to seek to move to this era and this, in my mind, would make the public service more efficient. It will bring us more revenue and it will reduce on the voluminous amount of paper files which we have.”
The prime minister said he is also considering changing the working hours of public servants.
He did not say exactly how the hours will be altered but currently, public servants work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Monday and from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Tuesday to Friday.
Most public servants don’t work on the weekends except for front line workers like nurses, fire officers and police officers.
“We need to revisit the working hours, not the 8:00 am-4:00 pm,” he said.
“Could we not adopt a shift system?” he asked.
The prime minister explained that many people in the public service have children of school age and may not have the ability to pay for a caretaker. He pointed that we have moved away from the era of extended families where grandmothers would stay home and care for the children.
“We don’t have this,” Skerrit remarked. “And how do we get people to be productive but at the same time be able to take on their motherly and parental duties in a changing world?”
He also promised to move to improve the working conditions in the public service.
Pointing to complaints in the past that public servants are subjected to bad working environments, Skerrit mentioned the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), several healthcare facilities and police stations in several parts of the island, as some of the major areas of concern.
“We also have to look seriously at the conditions of work,” he said. “In the next few weeks we will roll out for you, at the public service, a comprehensive plan to provide better and more comfortable working accommodation for you.”
12 Comments
“I will be rolling out in the near future, some new ideas.” These are typical words of a dictator and a narcissist. A good leader uses adjectives such as we, us, our. There is no doubt that the PM has metamorphosed into an absolute ruler, a dictator. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Who would have believed that Skerrit has transformed from a humble civil servant when he first got into government to a stubborn autocrat.
No man knows of what he is made until posterity and ease try him.
“You go to China, for example, and all your payments are made with a cell phone,” he stated. “You go to the supermarkets and you pay with your cell phone”
We know you always in China and Dubai and seeing all those fancy things, but is more than just talking about it. It’s having the infrastructure to be able to harness it.
1) You in the middle of Roseau and you cannot even get service to send a Whatsapp.
2) A little data does finish so fast, no thanks, I rather pull out my wallet and pay.
Yes we know China and Dubai does impress you but we the poor man cannot relate, for us to take a little trip we have to go Barbadoes and pay how much money, so is best we go St Lucia, So we cannot relate to those bright ideas you seeing on the world stage. Plus all you doing is going and see things and come and talk.
Good idea. I recommend a 9am to 5pm shift and also a 9 am to 12 noon shift on Saturdays. These shifts should be implemented on a trial basis – maybe 6 months. Keep thinking outside the box, Skerrit.
Promises, promises and more promises from the most propagandistic leader in the entire Caribbean. General elections are around the corner for this is the man’s mode of operation around these times. He has inadvertently admitted in his presentation that Dominica is rearward, out of touch with modernity. The undisputable proof is glaringly conspicuous. Look at the airport, the seaport, the hospital, the roads and bridges, the sporting facilities or lack thereof , the schools, the many public buildings in a sad state of disrepair. It’s just too many examples to mention. The malfunctioning of parliament, the political manipulation of the police force, the beggarly salaries of civil servants, and the poor caliber of Ministers of government contribute to the backward and funereal way of life in this rapidly retrogressing place. Only concrete actions and not seductive promises will suffice.
This is just to show,how you are behind in the past 18 years,you have filled your accounts with millions on the poor peoples back,but dont worry,Karma Karma in due time SKERRIT.
like he said debit and credit cards have been there for decades, why not with that incorporate cell phone payments as well not only China has that but the USA too although they are lagging behind when compared with China and Japan and some other Asian countries
Good,but most Dominicans also need changes to the bloated electors list.Most Dominicans need to know where Labour Party,DLP,DFP,PPoD getting their campaign money,the opposition needs equal access to DBS radio,and the opposition needs less harrassment and intimidation.
In a real country the result of the 2014 election would be vitiated because of all the above..Ask the Commonwealth Election Observer Team…
Your legacy will not make good reading!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Mr. Skerrett this shows just how out of touch you are with the reality a lot of our local people are living with every day. How many of them you think qualify for a credit card or debit card? If you want a debit card you must have a bank account and regular income. In fact you must have a balance at the bank and that bank charging you a fee every month whether you use it or not. How many of the NEP people do qualify? To have a credit card you must have credit and the card company charging you a fee for that card every year. To check your balance and so on, you must have a computer to check that and for that you must have a wi-fi connection that costs money, provided of course you have a functioning nation-wide communication network 24/7. It would reduce the long, time wasting lines at the banks and I do not see that happening soon.
Your idea is very good and it works but only if you are liquid, which most of our people are not Address that situation first.
Well put! This is a perfect response to Skerrit’s lame attempt at curry favoring with the electorate.
I am amazed in 2018 after this government has been in office for 18 years now the PM is seeing all the deficiencies of the public service.
1. The use of POS in the public service. That was supposed to have been implemented a long time ago. There have been some POS in place already so its not a new thing. The public service was supposed to have implemented eGovernment systems already, but I wonder why it has not taken place?
2. Change in public service hours. According to Skerrit, “I will be rolling out in the near future, some new ideas I believe that we need to adopt in the conduct of public service.” The PM cannot roll out new ideas by himself, they have to be discussed with the Public Service Union first and when agreed upon, then they could be rolled out.
As he is at it, I hope he updates the Public Service Act and Regulations to modernize the public service with the new thinking and advances of technology.
Could someone remind the PM that is not an I but we…
Daniel 7:15
And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.
“However, speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony held on Friday, Dec 5, 2018, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said plans are afoot to ensure that the public service is modernized.”
But here the Prime Minister that has brought Dominica back by at least 50 years, now talking about modernizing public service nou. Skerrit just concentrate on saving some lives by ensuring that the two hospitals in Dominica have basic medication and staff, so we will not have to die like crabs before time.