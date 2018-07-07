PM Skerrit urges Dominicans to do what is necessary to prepare for Hurricane BerylDominica News Online - Saturday, July 7th, 2018 at 9:10 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has urged Dominicans to do what is needed to safeguard themselves in light of the pending passage of Hurricane Beryl.
The Prime Minister spoke to State-owned DBS on Friday night following his return from attending the 39th Heads of Caricom Meeting in Jamaica. He cited the country’s recent experience from Hurricane Maria and said that the National Emergency Organization (NEPO) and the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) will do everything possible to ensure the safety of all the citizens and residents.
“The ODM, they were on tonight and they advised us on a number of things, the NEPO that we should be doing, ought to be doing as individuals, as families, as residents in order to safeguard ourselves. To place ourselves in a safe area if the storm were to visit us,” Skerrit stated.
He said the Cabinet started the planning process long before the hurricane season started and Deputy Prime Minister Reginald Austrie held several meetings on Friday with various stakeholders to ensure that there were systems and preparations in place to “roll out all of the plans we have, the strategies we have in order to prepare the nation for this approaching hurricane.”
The Prime Minister did not offer details of the Cabinet’s plans to deal with the approaching storm but he did speak to the critical issue of the inadequacy of official hurricane shelters as expressed by the Ag. Local Government Commissioner, Glenroy Toussaint.
“ We have been able to identify a number of shelters in many communities and there have been private citizens who have made their homes available as hurricane shelters. At the end of the day, we have to look out for each other and we have to reach out to each other and each of us must ensure that we play our part in the safety of every citizen,” Skerrit urged. “The State has a role to play but at the end of the day everyone of us – the churches, the NGO’s, the civil societies, the village councils, the various disaster committees in the respective villages, you know, we all have a part to play, the private sector – all have a part to play in placing the country in a safe situation if the storm were to visit.”
Hurricane Beryl, the 2018 season’s first hurricane, according to the 8.00 am forecast from the Met Office, is now packing 75 mph winds and is expected to reach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday either very near or over Dominica.
Poor poor governance. Failed Dominica badly. No shelters are equipped not even with water. Why not give it to Red Cross to take care off. Time to vote them out
So the hurricane is the government fault now is it. Domoinicans you should listen to yourself I can’t believe that we have so many brainless people in Dominica.
A,g they are not all brainless donkeys like their leader Linton they’re very wicket and spiteful !!!
Can someone please explain to me where the hell is that guy Lennox Linton ? Again and again this goes into hiding somewhere in the USA whenever we have an Emergency in Dominica by telling Dr.Skerrit prime minister, It’s his duties on his own to look after Dominicans, Ok maybe so Lennox Linton, Next general election you and your gangs of scavengers will never again get a job In Dominica wait and see!!
People have to fend for themselves to protect limb, life and property. Many of the government shelters are not in a state of readiness. One of the government ‘s main focus, post Maria, should have been getting as many shelters restored to livable conditions. Only an uncaring and an incompetent administration would repeatedly expose their people to the mercy of Mother Nature when it could be prevented. When will Dominicans come to the realization that this current regime is a real, present and continuous danger to their lives? Let’s all hope that no lives will be lost during the passage of the Beryl. Do everything humanly possible to keep safe my people. Hoping to see all on the other side of the storm.
Thank you Skerrit for stating the obvious. Just make sure that your police force is well locked away so that we don’t have any looting after the storm pasted. This government has to go, they are no use to Dominica.
We need to get rid of this governement ASAP – Even God is mad at these guys and the people who have become sheep and not fighting for themselves – the DLP can no longer manage Dominica
You are just a fooi
A donkey has more sense than you
It always amazes me how you brain washed people would say that we’re being hit by hurricanes due to the government and god’s punishment. No! We are being hit because we live in the path of the Atlantic hurricanes and now because of global warming. I can understand you dislike the government, but saying we are being punished by god because of the government is stupid on all levels.
@Hotcold, You talkin bout we in the path way of Atlantic hurricanes? I thought religous people ignored science, I know is not god that telling allu hurricane coming.
Hush your Damm mouth. What are your plans for your safety and others safety? Everything is politicks for you people
@Soestsy.. I fully concur.Wicked,evil, incompetent men and women.One leader and 17 misleaders.
Man you’re one of the biggest a******* ever…go manage Doninica yourself
Shame on you and your 17 other incompetent misleaders that so many homes are still with tarpaulin.My parl rep on the opposition side would have served everyone on all sides of the political divide,instead of your fake caretaker clown who serves colour.We will deal this person a heavy defeat next election.Its an abomination to use food or building materials to ingratiate oneself to an electorate or to buy votes!Where the wicked rule,the people mourn.DLP is a wicked regime!!!
Why a file photo again? Is there anything wrong with seeing our P.M. pictyure as he looks today? Please.
The State House would make a good shelter for all those who are still without a roof. Human lives are more important than the status of a building – a building that belongs to the people in any case.
If the PM and Minister for Financial would have used the reliefs and spendings from around the world, people would have have had current not one month ago (!), repaired homes and roofs #realitycheck