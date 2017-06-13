Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed Dr. William Owen, Ross University’s School of Medicine’s new Dean and Chancellor, to Dominica earlier on Monday, June 12th.

The two leaders met at the Prime Minister’s Office in Roseau.

Dr. Owen’s appointment was announced in March and he took up his duties in April. He is based in Miramar Florida.

With over 1,100 students enrolled at Ross University’s Dominica Campus, Dr. Owen told the Prime Minister’s Communications Unit that plans are under way for the groundbreaking of an EC$7.8 million dollar Colleague Center which should take place in the coming months.

Dr. Owen was accompanied by Stanley White, PhD, Senior Associate Dean, Dominica Campus.