PM Skerrit welcomes Ross University’s new Dean and ChancellorPress release - Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 at 9:26 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed Dr. William Owen, Ross University’s School of Medicine’s new Dean and Chancellor, to Dominica earlier on Monday, June 12th.
The two leaders met at the Prime Minister’s Office in Roseau.
Dr. Owen’s appointment was announced in March and he took up his duties in April. He is based in Miramar Florida.
With over 1,100 students enrolled at Ross University’s Dominica Campus, Dr. Owen told the Prime Minister’s Communications Unit that plans are under way for the groundbreaking of an EC$7.8 million dollar Colleague Center which should take place in the coming months.
Dr. Owen was accompanied by Stanley White, PhD, Senior Associate Dean, Dominica Campus.
6 Comments
Ross already has a rec centre why all this money into a similar venture just to take away money from the local entertainment providers?
You are wrong. Actually the foreign students are complaining that Dominica is very quiet and does not have any entertainment facilities. Many of them hop to neighboring islands whenever possible for a little social life.
You know quite well that Dominica opens at 6 a.m and shots down at 6 p.m. Roseau the main town is a ghost town by 8 p.m!!! You know that. One more thing, going in a rum shop and play domino that all you locals call entertainment is foreign stuff for foreigners dude!!!
Congratulations and welcome to the new Dean and Chancellor and best wishes for continued development and expansion of Ross University – truly cherished by all Dominicans and Pride of the north!
BTW – Any details on what the concept of the Colleague Center is? Is this the construction of housing units for the freshmen that generated some anxiety to landlords in Portsmouth? Besides this, any update on the progress of the 100 million development program for Ross that was promoted in the lead up to the renewal of the school’s agreement with Dominica (which was signed by Government officials on the nation’s behalf)?
This release is a bit thin on info. for instance, why not take this opportunity to plug the massive contribution of Ross to Dominica in terms of investment and domestic spending, employment, foreign exchange, social/community contributions and direct word-of-mouth destination marketing from faculty and staff with spillover contribution to our general tourism promotion…
Good Job. But why don’t we honour Mr Clerance “Baba” Butler who single hand brought this investment to Dominica. Now we are putting it at risk by association with Russia. Russia is no ones friend. Putin is always and only interesting in Russia’s status as a super power. He is fanatical about this.
Why didn’t you tell that to Edison James when he established diplomatic relations with Russia in 1995.
Where are you getting this information? Its not the first time you post it but check your facts again. The reason he is not getting the honour you talk about maybe because your facts are skewed