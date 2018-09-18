Maria decided to go island hoppingand in Dominica first she decided to pop inWe all knew that she was coming in a hurryBut never expected her merciless furyShe placed herself over DominicaAnd from there it was licks like fireWind and rain from every directionRunning to safety was out of the questionI don’t know who vex this womanBut she was on a destructive mission

Maria gave us a little break

And my door my neighbours slammed with desperate haste

Flickering lights I could see through my window

People moving around to a safe pillow

Then soon after the eye wall came

And Maria was roaring to a murderous refrain

People hearts were in their throats

Like they were on a capsizing boat

I don’t know who vex this woman

But the devastation of Dominica was her master plan

Maria was wicked and savage

And she was on a relentless rampage

Houses swaying from side to side

While zinc sheets flew around like paper kites

Maria was a boomerang shredder

Coconut trees she turned into feather

She kept everybody on their feet

Not even the toilet bowl was a stable seat

I don’t know who vex this woman

But she was blowing a deadly venom

Maria didn’t want to leave

And for hours Dominicans couldn’t breathe

Clocks were stuck in eternity

While she rapidly increase her fatalities

My visiting british cousin was so distressed

That he slept and snored on a half soaked mattress

Maria turned the lush green nature isle

Into a bare and gray rubble pile

I don’t know who vex this woman

But we bruised knees for the end of her

Destruction

Dominicans welcomed the morning calm

But a mountainous island was flat like their palm

With Maria there was no discrimination

She left us a roofless nation

With nothing to wear and nowhere to sleep

Maria put us into a sudden deep

But if we hold each other’s hand

We will rise again and firmly stand

So let us put all hands on deck

To rebuild our Paradise that Maria wrecked.