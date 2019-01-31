Owner of the popular fish spot in Pointe Michel, Keyman Roberts, is calling on the Pointe Michel Village Council to take action to address a problematic matter of stagnant water near his business place.

The Fishpot is a place where locals and visitors converge every night to get meals made from local fish.

According to Roberts, he has made several reports about the stagnant water which poses a health problem but no one seems to care.

“I have had this issue now for ten years and have gone to Environmental Health and the Pointe Michel Village council but the problem remains,” he complained.

He said the council did some work but that has not solved the problem.

“They have done something but that’s not enough…the water stinks and has mosquitoes which is a major health hazard but no one seems to care,” he stated.

Roberts said the situation is affecting his business and he can’t take it.

“I have spoken to even the Parl Rep all [with] a view to getting that solved but no one is taking action. It is high time for this matter to fix,” he remarked.

A Council spokesperson has said that they are aware of the situation and is doing its best to ensure that the situation is fixed soon.