Pointe Michel business man calls for helpDominica News Online - Thursday, January 31st, 2019 at 11:16 AM
Owner of the popular fish spot in Pointe Michel, Keyman Roberts, is calling on the Pointe Michel Village Council to take action to address a problematic matter of stagnant water near his business place.
The Fishpot is a place where locals and visitors converge every night to get meals made from local fish.
According to Roberts, he has made several reports about the stagnant water which poses a health problem but no one seems to care.
“I have had this issue now for ten years and have gone to Environmental Health and the Pointe Michel Village council but the problem remains,” he complained.
He said the council did some work but that has not solved the problem.
“They have done something but that’s not enough…the water stinks and has mosquitoes which is a major health hazard but no one seems to care,” he stated.
Roberts said the situation is affecting his business and he can’t take it.
“I have spoken to even the Parl Rep all [with] a view to getting that solved but no one is taking action. It is high time for this matter to fix,” he remarked.
A Council spokesperson has said that they are aware of the situation and is doing its best to ensure that the situation is fixed soon.
6 Comments
Country is doomed,such a disgusting sight,Dengue outbreak soon,you people will wake up one day.
This man got a business, why can’t he just get a backhoe to remove the stones blocking the water? Why is he depending on the authorities to help clean up in front of his business? Come man, do something to help yourself!
agreed , further more from the look of it ,the garbage, its trash (empty soda bottles , Styrofoam containers cans and bottles ) from his own business .
first help your self by making sure ur patrons don’t pollute the area and then someone else may lend u a hand .
pff doing something about it my foot, you see the man with the rack that’s all they doing, when the dengue outbreak happens watch Pointe Michel be filled with a number of cases!!!
It’s disgusting. Nothing more to be added. Where is the MOH??? The other day they lectured us about dengue.
They too busy campaigning and hanging red flags on behalf of the evil one. All them ministries nowadays just talking, talking, talking just like the mad leader. This is sickening.