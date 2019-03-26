A nine member jury has returned a unanimous verdict of guilty against Malory Jean Dover of Pointe Michel.

Dover was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, on September 2, 2015 to Favian Constance in Pointe Michel.

In his witness statement, Constance told the court that on the day in question, he left Carib Sand and Stones between 5 and 6pm and to go to Chemen Nef in Pointe Michel to collect his pay since he was a construction worker. On his way, he saw the accused sitting with Alfred “Quick Sliver” Frank. He passed closed to them – about 8 to 10 feet – and then felt something hit him at the back, on his right side and his left forearm.

“I felt a bit dizzy and then ran to the village and when I reached L’autre Bord, a lady stopped me and spoke to me. I felt some cuts and saw bleeding in my forearm and head,” he said.

Constance said he was transported to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where he was treated and admitted to the Alford Ward.

“I spent a week there. I had to do surgery on my left hand because my hand was cut and the bone was fractured. My left hand was placed in a cast for six weeks. Since I left PMH, I have been feeling pain in my head,” he told the court.

He said that prior to the incident, he had no problems with Dover.

The state called nine witnesses in the matter.

Dr. Curlson George said he examined the patient at PMH and he had a laceration measuring 7 centimeters on the ulna aspect of the arm.

“I noticed that there was bone involvement, meaning that there was a fracture; there was damage to the muscles in the area. The bone presented mild active bleeding and because of that, the patient needed to go to surgery,” the doctor said.

Dr. George said Constance was taken to theatre where surgery was performed.

Attorney at law, Dawn Yearwood Stewart represented Dover in the matter. He was remanded in custody pending a social inquiry report and will return to court on April 15, 2019 for sentencing.

Justice Victoria Charles-Clarke presided over the matter.