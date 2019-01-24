The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force arrested three (3) male individuals on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

According to reports from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Simon Edwards the incident occurred at 9:20 p.m on Wednesday 23rd January 2019 at Layou.

He said an amount of 28,000 grams of alleged cocaine was found and seized.

Edwards said the individuals and the alleged cocaine were transported to Police Headquarters for ongoing investigations. .

He said more details will be given in a subsequent release.