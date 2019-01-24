Police arrest 3 men in cocaine bustDominica News Online - Thursday, January 24th, 2019 at 12:54 PM
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force arrested three (3) male individuals on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
According to reports from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Simon Edwards the incident occurred at 9:20 p.m on Wednesday 23rd January 2019 at Layou.
He said an amount of 28,000 grams of alleged cocaine was found and seized.
Edwards said the individuals and the alleged cocaine were transported to Police Headquarters for ongoing investigations. .
He said more details will be given in a subsequent release.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
28 keys. not a bad flip. If is anything like the time they had caught the them man from the south east area with 27 keys (no name no warrant – Friends of people in high places) then nothing may come out of it. all now them man rehired by government in various ministries and life goes on.