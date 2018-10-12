Officers of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force have arrested two male individuals on suspicion of possession firearms and ammunition without being a holder of a valid license.

According to information from Police PRO, Simon Edwards, the incident occurred at 7:50pm on Wednesday 10th October 2018, at Loubiere.

Edwards said three (3) 9mm pistols and 50 rounds of live ammunition were discovered in their possession.

The individuals and items were transported to the Police Headquarters for ongoing investigations.

Meantime, according to Edwards, in another incident, police also arrested one male and one female individual on suspicion of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He said the arrests were made at 11:00am on Thursday 11th, October at La Plaine

He revealed that 1 pistol and 1263 rounds of live ammunition and 1996 grams of alleged cannabis were found in their possession.

The individuals were transported to police Headquarters for ongoing investigations, the police PRO stated.